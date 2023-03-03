‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns Aberdeen charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With an arctic blast forecast for the UK over the next week, an Aberdeen charity is asking for support to give local school children winter clothing and footwear.

The call from AberNecessities comes as teachers report more and more children struggling with freezing temperatures.

The charity supports families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with basic essentials.

The forecast is for an Arctic blast from as early as Sunday.

As temperatures begin to plummet next week, some families are facing bleak conditions the charity says, with many gearing up to make some tough choices.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, co-founder of AberNecessities, said: “Lots of children get excited by the promise of snow, but for many children and parents in our region, it just means more tough choices.

Children at school wet and cold

“For many, the colder weather will mean snow days, sledging and snowmen but for so many other children, it simply means being cold and uncomfortable and further distress for parents who fear their child is at risk of being cold or getting sick.

“Teachers report that children who arrive wet and cold are unable to concentrate and subsequently fall behind in their learning.

“The winter warmer packs provided by AberNecessities mean that the children can get a warm coat and waterproof shoes, which will make a huge difference to their school day.”

‘Detrimental’ to learning and physical and mental health

She continued: “Every day we hear heart-breaking stories from families across the region who simply can’t afford the basics.

“Escalating energy bills means families have been unable to buy the necessary winter clothes for growing children, meaning many just walk to school in their school uniform – even in the snow and ice.

“As well as being detrimental to their learning, exposure to extreme cold is dangerous for both their physical and mental health.”

AberNecessities is asking the local community for support to purchase the right clothing for disadvantaged children.

She added: “AberNecessities will be working flat out to get as many winter packs as we can to families across the region, helping school children start their days with everything they need to stay cosy.”

Since 2019, AberNecessities has been providing necessities such as formula milk, nappies, clothing, toys, and equipment to disadvantaged families across the north-east.

Due to the cost-of-living crisis, the number of requests coming in from schools has grown exponentially.

Working with one school in Aberdeen, AberNecessities has established a shop inside the school where parents, who are unable to provide adequate winter wear, can take their children to pick up the free warm clothing they need.

Donations can be made at www.abernecessities.co.uk or by contacting Vicky Hutcheson on Vicky@abernecessities.co.uk.