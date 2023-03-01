Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

By Louise Glen
March 1, 2023, 1:36 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:03 pm
Snow and ice expected next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

While spring may have technically sprung – the Met Office has said there are increased chances of snow, frost and fog for northern parts next week.

The outlook suggests that this month is more likely to start colder than the average March.

From what we know so far, there are increased chances of cold weather, such as snow, frost and fog, at least for the north and east, and especially around the coast.

Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist with the Met Office, explained there are similarities to the Beast from the East, which swept the UK five years ago.

He said: “Although we have had a sudden stratospheric warming event and other drivers pointing towards colder conditions in March, at this stage there is a low probability of having widely disruptive winter weather like that of five years ago in March 2018.”

Cars driving through snow
Snow is expected across the east and north next week due to an Arctic blast of cold air. Picture by Sandy McCook

A sudden stratospheric warming event is when atmospheric waves are pushed together –  like waves in the ocean – and break on top of the freezing cold polar vortex – causing a spike in temperature over the Arctic and pushing the cold air south.

He continued: “At that time a large area of high pressure became established over Scandinavia, providing a feed of cold air all the way from Arctic Siberia. This brought intense cold to the UK.

“We are expecting an area of high pressure to become increasingly established in an area toward Greenland. This will allow a northerly flow to feed colder air into at least the northern and eastern half of the UK bringing wintry showers.”

He said the impact of the cold weather would ” bring the potential for some more widespread snowfall”.

Should we expect another Beast from the East?

The most likely scenario is for colder and settled weather, with wintry showers perhaps affecting some northern and eastern areas, mainly coasts, at least at first.

This colder regime moving south across much of the UK, increasing risk of wintry showers, perhaps snow to the higher ground in the north.

Temperatures are likely to be below average.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Beyond the first week or so of March there is increased potential for colder conditions compared to average.

“Spells of rain become more likely, with a chance that some areas could see snow.

“Some wintry episodes could be disruptive with a combination of snow and strong winds. North-west areas of the UK have the highest chance of remaining drier than average.

“Temperatures are most likely to be below average overall during at least the first half of March. But values are expected to be nearer average overall later on. Within this, shorter colder spells remain possible.”

Temperatures expected next week

From Sunday temperatures will begin to plummet with snow expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday appears to be the lowest temperatures forecast next week, and the day most likely for more widespread snow.

  • Inverness:  -2C, expect snow
  • Aberdeen: -1C expect snow
  • Braemar: -5C expect snow – will feel like -7C during the day.
  • Oban: -2C, will feel much colder
  • Scardroy near Muir of Ord: -4C, expect snow
  • Kirkwall: 0C, expect snow
  • Peterhead: -1C, light snow showers.

Tags

Conversation

