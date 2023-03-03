Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow in the north and north-east.

From midnight on Monday March 6 until midnight on Tuesday March 7, the weather is likely to bring disruption to travel with a chance of more widespread disruption for others,

The warning is for the whole of the east coast, and to the west, including the Northern and Western Isles, Skye and the majority of the Highlands.

Monday forecast

The Met Office said the forecast for Monday was “snow showers are likely to cause some disruption to travel with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some.”

A spokesman said: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

He added: “There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice has issued a YELLOW weather warnings for SNOW and ICE affecting parts of the country. Monday (06/03) 00:00-Monday (06/03) 23:59 Tuesday (07/03) 00:00-Tuesday (07/03) 23:59 More Information can be found here: https://t.co/PHeHkgYE8x pic.twitter.com/2ShL8gYA7c — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 3, 2023

The warning for snow and ice continues on Tuesday, the spokesman said: “Frequent snow showers will continue, causing further disruption in places.”

Temperatures in Moray are set to go below freezing with Tomintoul reaching -6 on Tuesday, Forres at -4 and Findhorn on -3.

Freezing temperatures will also been across Aberdeenshire including Braemar which is set to be -7 on Tuesday and Ballater reaching -5.

We looked at the cold weather and what it will mean during the month of March here.