‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government

Controversy has broken out over funding removed from the SNP-led Aberdeen City Council, and replaced by … the SNP-led Scottish Government.

After a budget meeting on Wednesday removed £750,000-worth of funding from Big Noise Torry, by Saturday the money was being promised from the Scottish Government.

Delivered by Sistema Scotland, the innovative project supports 750 disadvantaged children, and their families, in the city.

‘No impact’

Councillor Christian Allard – who is the spokesman for anti-poverty and inequality – claimed that the project had “no impact”, during the budget meeting.

While ward councillor for Torry, Lee Fairfull said she “could not be reassured” of the group’s vision – which looked to expand across Aberdeen.

She said: “Unfortunately the outcomes are not what we would hope for given the £2 million of investment the group has received from the council over the past three years.”

She said it was hoped the group would narrow the attainment gap and bring families into work – but there was “no data” to show these outcomes were being met.

Ms Fairfull said: “Torry deserves better than this”.

Today, in what some have described as a “u-turn”, she said: “Thank you to all my constituents who took the time to get in touch to tell me what Big Noise means to them and to request that it stays in their lives.

“After having to make a very difficult decision at budget on Wednesday, we have since worked hard to ensure it does.

“I understand these past few days have been an emotional rollercoaster for all involved but I give my sincere best wishes to all at Big Noise Torry going forward.”

On Ms Fairfull’s Facebook page, under the name of Torry Community Group, one reader said: “You said you had taken onboard the views of constituents but the outcomes did not meet the investments.

No apology

“Then went onto say the gap would be filled by free music provision funded by the Scottish Government plus after school and holiday provisions.

“That certainly doesn’t sound like the words of two councillors who now claim that behind the scenes they were working hard to obtain the lost funding.

“Neither of you have admitted you were wrong or apologised for the upset to parents and the derogatory remarks about Big Noise.”

Reacting to our news piece by journalist Cameron Roy, readers on social media sought to understand what had happened.

Graham Knight said: “Well done, it’s more than any Tory would do for sure.”

John Sellars replied: “I think you’ll find there are many more altruists in both the Conservative Party and also its followers than there are in SNP.

‘Shame on SNP councillors’

“The difference is they prefer to donate discretely rather than shout it from the rooftops!”

Alan Hogan joked: “Wonder how the Yoons (unionists) will twist this? Nicola Sturgeon makes kids more noisy?”

Ellon man, Scotty Murray said: “Only a nationalist supremacist could praise the SNP for taking something away then making them into heroes for returning it.”

Anne Reid said: “I’m so pleased they did that. Its a great initiative. I remember the unionists ranting about the waste of money when it started.”

Aberdeen man Gerry More said: “Good move reversing a tiny amount of their austerity-plus forced on councils while they sit on £2billion of under spending?”

Janet Campbell, who works with children and families, said: “Well done, this is a vital link for the children’s future experiences.”

Ian Millar said: “If this is true, it will be the best thing she has done. Shame on SNP councillors.”

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This is a screeching u-turn from the SNP to repair a situation that shouldn’t have happened.

“But folk in Torry and Dundee will remember the ramshackle way in which this has come about.

“Allard’s claims Big Noise has no impact, when as an MSP he lodged a motion to the contrary in the Scottish Parliament, represent how out of touch the SNP really are.

“And two ministers – for the past two weeks – told us it wasn’t the government’s place to intervene.

He continued: “Neil Gray has had his collar felt for the chaotic treatment of an iconic anti-poverty project – chaos which started with his councillors in Aberdeen and Dundee.”

What is Big Noise?

The Big Noise programme works with children at nursery and in primary one and two gradually building on core skills such as listening, concentration, rhythm, rhyme and teamwork whilst learning to play an instrument in a group.

As children reach primary three and beyond, Big Noise evolves into an intensive and immersive programme of after-school and holiday club music teaching, performance and social interaction.

Big Noise children receive up to four after-school sessions of intervention and support a week during term time; and up to four days each week during spring, summer and autumn holidays until they leave school.