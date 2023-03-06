‘This would feel so special’: Aberdeen film fans back director’s vision to reopen Belmont for Tetris screenings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen movie fans are hopeful that the mothballed Belmont Filmhouse could soon burst back into life for special screenings of Tetris.

North-east director Jon S Baird wants to stage showings of the Taron Egerton picture at the closed city institution.

Several scenes were filmed in Aberdeen, with locals crowding around the Gallowgate and Aberdeen University’s zoology building for a glimpse of the action.

It will be out at the end of March, and Mr Baird hopes to shine a light on the Belmont’s plight by temporarily bringing it back to life.

The idea, revealed by The P&J on Sunday, has been welcomed by excited cinephiles across the north-east.

While Aberdeen City Council remains tight-lipped on whether it could happen, scores of people are thrilled by the prospect.

What was the reaction to director’s Tetris idea for Belmont Filmhouse?

Film writer Amy Smith, who used to work at the Belmont, tweeted that such an event would “honestly feel so special”.

Mr Baird himself said: “Let’s do this!!!”

And he was backed by Taggart actor Colin McCredie, who said: “It’s such a fantastic cinema.

“Fingers crossed.”

And another former Belmont Filmhouse employee, Dallas King, added to the positive reaction surrounding the Tetris idea.

He even said he would be willing to lend a hand…

Mr King said: “If they need a projectionist, I’m in!”

Belmont campaigners ‘looking forward to making it happen!’

Since the venue closed in October, the Save the Belmont Cinema group has campaigned to revive it.

On Facebook, organiser Jacob Campbell said: “We’re all really looking forward to making this happen!”

Genuinely wonderful news – thank you to @JonSBaird for listening to us and hearing our plight. The Steering Group look forward to talking to you more about this soon! #SaveBelmont ❤️📽️ https://t.co/6TlVhl7ukL — Jacob Campbell (@JacobMCampbell) March 5, 2023

Hopes for a ‘mini premiere’ in Granite City

Jo Duthie commented that she only began working at the cinema a fortnight before it shut – and “never got to see a film there”.

Sandra Dee Masson said: “A mini premiere in Aberdeen would be fab, and get increased publicity for the Belmont campaign.”

A fan of Jon S Baird’s previous work, Cameron McPherson added: “Filth is my favourite movie ever, I’m so glad Jon is doing this.”

What’s Aberdeen City Council saying?

The local authority owns the building, and its permission would be needed for the director’s vision to become a reality.

Last week, the council “welcomed Mr Baird’s interest” but would not be drawn on whether it would help make it happen.

Today, a spokesman said there was nothing more to add.

