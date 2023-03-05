North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris movie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east film director wants to bring the closure-hit Belmont Filmhouse back to life with the release of his new movie Tetris.

Jon S Baird says the independent cinema, which closed last October when the company that ran it went into administration, would be the perfect place to show off his latest film.

The Apple TV+ production stars Taron Egerton and tells the origin story of the popular Nintendo videogame.

It was partly filmed in Aberdeen and is due for release at the end of this month.

‘I really want Aberdeen audiences to see it on the big screen’

The Peterhead-born director hopes that Aberdeen City Council, which owns the Belmont Street building, will help secure the permissions to reopen the doors for a limited run of Tetris.

He said: “Apple are releasing the film theatrically at independent cinemas around the UK, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, and I really want Aberdeen audiences to see it on the big screen too.

“Locations around the city play a key role in Tetris, so it would be brilliant if the council can help make this happen.”

Mr Baird added: “I realise the council only owns the building.

“But hopefully their support could push it over the line with the administrators and we can bring the Belmont back to life, if only for a short time.”

Why choose the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings?

The beloved cinema, which opened in 2000, ceased trading on October 6 after its parent company Centre for the Moving Image, went into administration.

Mr Baird said if the Tetris screenings went ahead he hoped they would also play a part in the ongoing grassroots campaign to save the cinema.

“The fact that Aberdeen does not currently have an independent cinema leaves a huge hole in the city’s cultural landscape,” he said.

“By throwing its weight behind this, the city council would be making a powerful statement, which I know would be appreciated.”

Would Tetris showings at Belmont Filmhouse be possible?

Colin Farquhar spent 15 working at the Belmont, and had the “greatest pleasure” of running it since 2014.

He knows the building better than anyone, and has backed Mr Baird’s vision.

Mr Farquhar accepted that the work involved in reopening the Belmont for a short spell “might not be straightforward”.

But he remains hopeful it could happen.

And he has no doubt that an army of eager helpers would come forward to run the screenings.

Mr Farquhar added: “It’s a great idea, and it would be a fun way to shine a light on the need for that building.

“It has all been left as it was, it’s been kept an eye on.

“And my understanding is, if all the checks are in place, then an event like this could take place.”

‘Where better than the Belmont?’

Local Labour councillor, Sandra Macdonald, recounted the “huge excitement” that surrounded the Tetris filming at Tillydrone and the Gallowgate.

She said: “There will be equal enthusiasm to see the film on a big screen.

“Where better to stage this than in our very own Belmont Cinema?”

Mrs Macdonald has now written to the council’s SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders asking for their support in making it happen.

So what is the council saying?

When we put the suggestion to Aberdeen City Council, a spokeswoman shed no light on whether the authority would get behind the idea.

She said: “We welcome both Mr Baird’s interest in screening his new film at the Belmont and his support for the north-east.”

We asked if this represented a “yes”, a “no” or a “maybe”.

But there came no further reply.