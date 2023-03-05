North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris movie

By Ben Hendry and Ewan Cameron
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
Jon S Baird hopes to show his new Tetris movie at Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A north-east film director wants to bring the closure-hit Belmont Filmhouse back to life with the release of his new movie Tetris.

Jon S Baird says the independent cinema, which closed last October when the company that ran it went into administration, would be the perfect place to show off his latest film.

The Apple TV+ production stars Taron Egerton and tells the origin story of the popular Nintendo videogame.

It was partly filmed in Aberdeen and is due for release at the end of this month.

Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, as scenes were shot at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building.

‘I really want Aberdeen audiences to see it on the big screen’

The Peterhead-born director hopes that Aberdeen City Council, which owns the Belmont Street building, will help secure the permissions to reopen the doors for a limited run of Tetris.

He said: “Apple are releasing the film theatrically at independent cinemas around the UK, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, and I really want Aberdeen audiences to see it on the big screen too.

“Locations around the city play a key role in Tetris, so it would be brilliant if the council can help make this happen.”

Don’t Worry Darling was among the final movies shown at the Aberdeen institution last autumn.

Mr Baird added: “I realise the council only owns the building.

“But hopefully their support could push it over the line with the administrators and we can bring the Belmont back to life, if only for a short time.”

Jon S Baird, pictured here at the opening of the Arc Cinema in Peterhead, is a big believer in our picturehouses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Why choose the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings?

The beloved cinema, which opened in 2000, ceased trading on October 6 after its parent company Centre for the Moving Image, went into administration.

Mr Baird said if the Tetris screenings went ahead he hoped they would also play a part in the ongoing grassroots campaign to save the cinema.

“The fact that Aberdeen does not currently have an independent cinema leaves a huge hole in the city’s cultural landscape,” he said.

“By throwing its weight behind this, the city council would be making a powerful statement, which I know would be appreciated.”

Jon S Baird with Cass Pennant at a screening of his film Cass at the Belmont in 2009. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Would Tetris showings at Belmont Filmhouse be possible?

Colin Farquhar spent 15 working at the Belmont, and had the “greatest pleasure” of running it since 2014.

He knows the building better than anyone, and has backed Mr Baird’s vision.

Colin Farquhar was head of cinema operations at the Belmont Filmhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Farquhar accepted that the work involved in reopening the Belmont for a short spell “might not be straightforward”.

But he remains hopeful it could happen.

And he has no doubt that an army of eager helpers would come forward to run the screenings.

Mr Farquhar added: “It’s a great idea, and it would be a fun way to shine a light on the need for that building.

“It has all been left as it was, it’s been kept an eye on.

“And my understanding is, if all the checks are in place, then an event like this could take place.”

The Save Belmont Cinema gathered for its first meeting in Krakatoa bar days after the sudden closure left scores of film fans devastated. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

‘Where better than the Belmont?’

Local Labour councillor, Sandra Macdonald, recounted the “huge excitement” that surrounded the Tetris filming at Tillydrone and the Gallowgate.

She said: “There will be equal enthusiasm to see the film on a big screen.

“Where better to stage this than in our very own Belmont Cinema?”

Mrs Macdonald has now written to the council’s SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders asking for their support in making it happen.

Would you attend a special Tetris screening at the Belmont Filmhouse? Let us know in our comments section below

So what is the council saying?

When we put the suggestion to Aberdeen City Council, a spokeswoman shed no light on whether the authority would get behind the idea.

She said: “We welcome both Mr Baird’s interest in screening his new film at the Belmont and his support for the north-east.”

We asked if this represented a “yes”, a “no” or a “maybe”.

But there came no further reply.

Dallas King: If we love British film, we have to support small British cinemas

Tags

Conversation

