‘Travellin’ free all around the town’: First Aberdeen releases rap song to get youngsters on buses

First Aberdeen is busting a rhyme with its new campaign to encourage more young people to travel by bus.

The Free to Explore campaign has launched today, with its very own rap song and music video filmed on a decked-out double-decker bus.

First is pushing the message “Plan, Tap, Ride” with its catchy musical reminder that all those under the age of 22 can travel for free.

As well as singing the lyrics – “The wheels on the bus go round and round, won’t cost you a penny, won’t be out a pound” – on a loop, Aberdeen residents can get involved by paying a visit to the city’s new selfie spot.

Street artist Rogue One has unveiled a mural specially commissioned by First Bus to highlight the #FreetoExplore message in the north-east.

The striking design which has been spray painted near the Bon Accord Centre features large colourful wings with a cityscape backdrop.

Building a generation of bus users

More than half a million Scots under the age of 22 have signed up for the Young Persons Concessionary Scheme since it launched in January last year.

On average, card holders make 183,200 journeys in Aberdeen every single day.

Duncan Cameron, managing director at First Bus Scotland, said: “Offering young people the freedom to explore their towns and cities, and get about independently, is incredibly important for social equality, personal growth and, of course, the environment.

“With a generation of young people more focused and aware of their environmental impact than ever before, this travel offering will go a long way in helping to cement green transport habits by shifting away from frequent individual car use and building a generation of bus users.

“We’re delighted to be working to raise awareness of this scheme and are hopeful that it will go a long way in helping Aberdeen to become a more sustainable city.

“I am also proud our mural is featured at the Bon Accord Centre, a significant destination in the city centre and an important part of our Aberdeen network.”

Freedom with free travel

The bus company has also recruited a Scottish TikTok star to help spread the word to youngsters

Singer-songwriter Archie Cw has more than 526,000 followers on the app and has gained almost 24 million likes on his music videos.

He hopes his young fans will take advantage of the free travel scheme to attend his gigs.

He said: “The freedom that my bus pass gives me is just fantastic. Life is getting more and more expensive today and so, as a young person, being able to save money on travel can have a huge impact.

“I really value being able to get to and from my gigs, and out to see family and friends, without having to worry about how I’ll get there, so I’m keen to do my bit to make sure that young people in Scotland know that free travel is an option to them.”