Life-saving kits to prevent overdose deaths to be rolled out in Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Argyll are stepping up their efforts to tackle drug-related deaths in the region and save lives.

A total of 450 emergency first aid kits with Naloxone sprays, as well as casualty information cards, will be distributed to all constables, sergeants and inspectors.

The medicine reverses the effects of a drugs overdose and helps buy people suffering from potentially life-threatening symptoms time before medics arrive.

The move is part of a nationwide pilot scheme aimed at tackling the country’s rising numbers of drug-related deaths.

In 2021, Scotland was reported to have the highest rate of drug deaths in Europe after a total of 1,330 people lost their lives to the illegal substances within 12 months.

While this was the first decrease in casualties since 2013, the figure represented the second highest annual total for Scotland.

Officers in Argyll will be wearing the life-saving kit alongside their standard police equipment, having already completed their training on how to use Naloxone sprays.

Chief Superintendent Lynn Ratcliff, divisional commander, said: “A core role of a police officer is to protect and preserve the lives of our citizens.

“Equipping our officers here in Argyll with Naloxone enhances their existing extensive first aid skills and helps them to fulfil that responsibility.”

Drive to save lives and change attitudes

Since the start of the scheme in 2021, the Naloxone spray has been applied at least 128 times, of which all but five have resulted in a positive outcome for the patient.

The circumstances leading to its use include incidents where officers have discovered unconscious casualties during patrols, or been alerted to an overdose by a member of the public.

Naloxone has also been administered to people in police custody and during the execution of a search warrant.

In four out of the five incidents, officers suspected the individual was already deceased, however, they used Naloxone to give the casualty every possible chance at recovery.

In the fifth case, the individual did not regain consciousness and later died in hospital.

Chief Superintendent Lynn Ratcliff added: “Drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities. By working alongside partner agencies, I very much hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to saves lives and positively change attitudes.”