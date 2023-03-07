Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set to soar

By Denny Andonova
March 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:38 am
Aberdeenshire school meals
Dining areas in schools across Aberdeenshire will be upgraded to meet increased demand for free meals. Pictured is Alford Academy canteen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

School canteens across Aberdeenshire will be upgraded as the council embarks on a £7 million spending spree to cope with rocketing demand for free meals.

Last week, the local authority revealed how it intends to balance the books over the next 12 months in its annual budget.

Papers published online outline a number of drastic measures to make savings and plug a £66.8 million hole in next year’s budget, as well as future investment in services.

And millions of pounds worth of government cash has been earmarked for a range of improvements to dining areas in schools.

Aberdeenshire director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay said the move would be required to accommodate for more pupils getting free lunches.

The Scottish Government has promised that all primary pupils will begin receiving free school meals by 2025, extending its programme to all primary six and seven pupils as well.

All pupils are expected to be eligible for free school meals by 2025.

As of now, only primary one to five are universally eligible for free school meals. Older pupils must meet income criteria to register and receive this type of support.

While local authorities are still waiting on a clearer timeline when the scheme will come into force, Aberdeenshire Council is already preparing for the rise in uptake.

The £7m – part of nearly £22m of funding from Scottish Government – would be used to expand or modify canteens, and buy additional kitchen equipment.

This is expected to make more space for hungry pupils queueing up for snacks and ease the pressure on services.

‘Responsible, measured and considered’

Along with the cash boost, several cuts to education services have been drafted in the papers – although council boss Mark Findlater said those have been “kept to a minimum”.

In an effort to manage its finances amid “increased pressure”, the local authority plans to save £646,000 from cutting down on deputy head teachers.

Another £287,000 will also come from the discontinuation of award-winning school projects Peterdeen and Fraserdeen, which currently offer additional courses to pupils.

Council leader Mark Findlater. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Funding for training staff at primary and secondary schools could also be slashed in half – if approved by councillors – to add a further £170,000 in savings.

Stressing this has been the “toughest budget” so far, Mr Findlater told The P&J they believe the proposals are “responsible, measured and considered”.

He added: “There have been tough decisions we’ve had to make but we’re prepared as well, and remain risk-aware, to keep us at a steady approach with it all.

“We’ve had 15 years of underfunding from the Scottish Government, but there are proposals for consideration which are deliverable.

“Residents are going to see change, but what we have tabled is a responsible and measured budget that will help us build for the future.”

Aberdeenshire Council will meet to agree its budget on Thursday at 10.15am.

Tags

