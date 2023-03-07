Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate requirements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate requirements

By Ellie Milne
March 7, 2023, 7:11 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:58 pm
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
An Aberdeen nursery has been issued an improvement notice after failing to meet requirements previously set by the Care Inspectorate.

Stompers Childcare Services Ltd in Bridge of Don has been told it must meet the issued improvements by April 26, or it will risk losing its registration.

A report into the service highlights incidents where staff left a plastic bag within children’s reach and a hanging string in the sleeping area.

Staff used a negative tone to talk to children and failed to clean their dirty faces.

A letter laying out the details of the improvement notice was sent to the nursery on February 28.

The first improvement states the nursery must make sure all children’s health, welfare and safety needs are “consistently” met.

The second improvement requires staff to ensure these needs are identified and addressed through “effective quality assurance processes”.

A weak and unsatisfactory rating

Based in the Balgownie Science and Technology Park, the nursery can provide care for up to 106 children in its playrooms and garden areas.

The Care Inspectorate issued “weak” and “unsatisfactory” ratings when it paid a visit in June last year.

During their two-day visit, inspectors evaluated care, play and learning, the setting, leadership and the staff team.

They witnessed interactions that were “not nurturing, respectful or responsive”, with staff missing opportunities to build on children’s interests and lacking an understanding of potential risks.

It states: “The general environment was tired, not well maintained and areas of the nursery and some toys were found to be unclean. Staff overlooked worn bedding, rubbish around the setting and damaged toys. As a result, the environment looked and felt neglected and was not welcoming or inviting.”

Stompers Childcare is based at Campus Three in the  Balgownie Science and Technology Park. Image: Google Maps.

Follow-up visits

The Care Inspectorate paid another unannounced visit to the nursery in October during which it put further requirements in place.

The report states: “Children’s dignity and privacy was not always respected. For example, sensitive information about children’s needs was shared loudly across the playroom, and on one occasion, a child had to wait to go to the toilet.

“This did not uphold and respect children’s rights and support their wellbeing.”

This was followed by an inspection in January which found a number of requirements had still not been met.

This report read: “A significant lack of progress and urgency to make improvements meant that children did not experience high quality care and their safety and wellbeing needs were not met.

“Children were put at risk as child protection and wellbeing concerns were not identified and acted on appropriately.”

Making developments

A spokeswoman from Stompers Childcare said the staff were “devastated” to receive the grading but are aware of the improvements that need to be made.

She said: “Staff and management have been working tirelessly to ensure all areas are improved and a full auditing system implemented.

“We have created an action plan which has been shared with Aberdeen City Council, Care Inspectorate and our families which highlighted the children’s personal plans as one of the first tasks to be addressed.

“We have gathered all the required information and created My Stories for all of the children as well as strategies. The environment has been developed from the initial inspection and although this is a continuous process we have to evidence that we are maintaining this standard.”

The improvements issued by the Care Inspectorate must be met by April 26. Image: PA.

Creating a nurturing environment

The Care Inspectorate will continue making support visits to the nursery where the national induction has been introduced for all staff.

The nursery has also held an open evening for parents to ensure “transparency” and introduced a new online system to communicate with families who have been “extremely supportive”.

She continued: “The support structure of the nursery setting has changed, roles and remits are clear and policies and procedures are defined to ensure clarity on expectations, procedure, practice and positive outcomes for the children.

“Regarding the child protection concerns, the majority of these were historical and all concerns have been addressed. Staff have now all under gone Child Protection Training and the setting has identified a child protection lead who is responsible for ensuring the rights, wellbeing and care of the child are continuously being met.

“With the support we have been given and the determination from staff, management and the directors we will do better, we will achieve and we will do this to ensure the children in our care have the most positive, nurturing environment and experience which they all deserve.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented