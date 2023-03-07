West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top of the chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top of the chart

By Louise Glen
March 7, 2023, 8:03 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:09 pm
Tide Lines are rising to the top of the music charts. Image: Tall Ships.


If you have not heard about Tide Lines before now, you are going to be hearing about them from now on.

Firstly, where have you been?

With hits like Walking on the Waves, Heroes and The Young and the Restless – it has been difficult to miss the rise, and rise again of these West Coast music makers.

And secondly, you might want to pay more attention – because in the Official Charts this week they are in with a chance of being the closest any Highland band have been to chart success – than for many a year.

Lastly, the bands blend of traditional music, sense of fun and determination, is worth a download, isn’t it?

They already have a solid fan base of people of all ages, who go out of their way to see them at events, festivals and gigs all over Europe.

Lead singer and guitarist Robert Robertson, who hails from Roy Bridge, first came onto the scene as an accordian player, and singer.

He is a Royal National Mod gold medalist – so he knows his way around a thick “l”, and plays any number of instruments.

An Ocean full of Islands

He met fellow musician Ross Wilson, a keyboard player – and fine backing singer – who hails from Bunessan on Mull, when they played in trad supergroup Skipinnish.

They left, not before giving us the summer trad anthem Walking on the Waves, along with Skipinnish mainstay Angus MacPhail.

The duo formed Tidelines with Alasdair Turner on electric guitar/bagpipes and Fergus Munro on drums.

They have released three albums and one EP.

Their latest offering, An Ocean Full of Islands, is already this summer’s anthem, that is for sure.

The album features the Radio 2 playlisted single Written In The Scars, plus These Days and Rivers in the Light.

Robert said: “We were playing our fourth instore in HMV Inverness on Monday when we heard the news that we were number six in the midweeks.

Tide Lines on the Garden Stage at Belladrum. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“We just couldn’t believe it. We’re expecting that the album will inevitably slip down the charts as the week progresses and we battle with all the major artist releases but we’re so grateful to everyone who has supported the record so far.

“We’re just four lads from the Highlands with no record label and no massive coverage but we’re very lucky to have a very loyal fanbase who will help us with one last push between now and Thursday night and hopefully we can finish the week as high up the chart as possible!”

Next week the band embarks on a tour of the UK and Ireland, which includes a long sold-out show at Edinburgh’s 2800-capacity Usher Hall, as well as their biggest London gig to date at the Electric Ballroom.

Also confirmed as headliners at The Gathering Festival, Tide Lines recently announced their biggest ever headline show, a 6,000-capacity big top festival-style show at Glasgow’s Queen’s Park.

To download a copy of An Ocean Full of Islands it can be found here. 

