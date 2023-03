[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A coastguard rescue helicopter was used to rescue a person from a fishing vessel near Peterhead.

Aberdeen coastguards said they received the call at 4.50am this morning.

They dispatched a rescue helicopter to the fishing vessel east of Peterhead where a member of the crew was in need of medical help.

The coastguard team transferred the patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary just before 8.30am.