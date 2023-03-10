Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on a A90 roundabout outside of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around midnight on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road roundabout near Blackdog.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attended the one-vehicle crash.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 12.15am on Friday, March 10, to a report of a one car crash on the A90 at Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and one man, the driver, was taken to hospital for treatment.”