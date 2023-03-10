CAP reform: what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CAP reform: what you need to know

In partnership with Shepherd and Wedderburn
March 10, 2023, 9:00 am
A Scottish farmer's field

Last month the Scottish Government published its Agricultural Reform Route Map. It set out timescales for the transitional period away from the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to a new form of support.

The Route Map follows on from Proposals on the Agriculture Bill which aim to build on the Scottish Government’s Vision for Agriculture.

The need for reform is undebatable after our departure from the EU. Much of the Government’s aims are also laudable and necessary. Farming will be at the forefront of the drive to Net Zero and recent supply issues have highlighted the need for locally produced food. But some aspects of the Vision – over sustainability and the availability of quality local produce – could be incompatible.

CAP reform expert Ellen Eunson
Ellen Eunson is an expert on agricultural law and has been monitoring developments over CAP reform.

As Ellen Eunson, an expert in agricultural law at Shepherd and Wedderburn, says: “If you’re farming intensively to produce quantity, then you’re maybe compromising on quality and welfare, and if you’re farming in a very environmentally friendly way, you’re probably restricted in the amount you can produce. So it’s with the best intentions but it’s quite a big ask in terms of that.”

She continues: “Reform is needed because CAP was at a European level. So it’s  a result of Brexit and we’ve had to come up with our own national system.”

There is, however, a need for greater clarity with the 2025 launch date for the transition getting ever closer. Further details are required on the conditions to apply to future payments, and the level and timing of such payments.

So what do we know so far?

The timetable for CAP Reform

The transition will affect four main areas of support. They are the Basic Payment Scheme, Voluntary Coupled Support, Less Favoured Area Support and the Agri Environmental and Climate Scheme. They will change as follows:

  • Basic Payment Scheme: New conditions will be attached for farmers to meet essential standards in 2025. The scheme will then be phased out in 2026 and replaced with Tier 1 (Base) and Tier 2 (Enhanced) support.
  • Voluntary Coupled Support: New conditions on essential standards in 2025 with consideration still being given to how the funds will be delivered after that.
  • Less Favoured Area Support: Expected to continue but consideration being given to how it will be delivered.
  • Agri Environmental and Climate Scheme: Expected to continue until 2026 to deliver Tier 3 (Elective) and Tier 4 (Complementary) support. Then new Elective and Complementary support launched in 2027.

What can you do about CAP reform?

The level of detail that is still not known makes forward planning difficult. For instance, we know support will be conditional upon farmers meeting “essential standards”, but we don’t know what exactly those are. Also, illustrations in the Route Map on future measures are “illustrative only and subject to change as more information becomes available”.

While we are looking at a three-year transitional period (at least), the way the various support elements are to be phased in means that farmers will have rather short notice of the conditions and payment details ahead of implementation.

What support is available now?

For those hoping to make their operations more sustainable ahead of the transition there is some support available. The Preparing for Sustainable Farming scheme aims to help businesses lower emissions, increase efficiencies and plan for the future. It allows farmers to claim costs for carbon audits (£500) and Soil Sampling (up to £600 per 100 hectares of Region 1 land). You can also claim a £250 Development Plan payment along with the first Soil Sampling Claim.

Support is also available with a grant of up to £1,250 for animal health and welfare measures, and also from AECS and FGS, Peatland Action, and the Nature Restoration Fund.

The help you need over CAP reform

A lot will be happening in the coming months. That starts with the Scottish Government releasing information on conditions for BPS and VCS in 2025 between April and June.

It’s important for everyone in the farming community to keep up to date on reform.

Shepherd and Wedderburn are experts in agricultural law and have been monitoring the Scottish Government’s plans closely. They have launched a website which which will carry regular updates on CAP reform. They also have a mailing list to keep farmers abreast of developments.

