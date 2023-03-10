TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her

By Cameron Roy
March 10, 2023, 9:23 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 9:40 am
The Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was left smiling after Aberdeen City Council named a gritter in her honour. Image: Good Morning Britain.
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has been honoured in Aberdeen – having one of the city's gritters named after her.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has been honoured in Aberdeen – having one of the city’s gritters named after her.

The presenter was left smiling on this morning’s show when she discovered Aberdeen City Council had named a gritter Kate Gritaway.

She joked and said it was “the most exciting moment of my life”.

The idea came about after GMB reporter Nick Dixon visited the Tullos depot on Thursday morning to have a look a the council’s fleet of gritters.

The hard-working team have been flat-out this week, treating the city’s icy roads and pavements as the cold weather took hold.

While reporting on the work the council carries out, Mr Dixon noticed the gritter’s amusing names – which were chosen by primary school pupils following a competition in 2019, and include The Gritest Showman and Spreadie Eddie.

Mr Dixon noticed one of the gritters had been left nameless and viewers suggested giving it Kate Gritaway as a title.

Garraway impressed by Gritaway

Aberdeen City Council were quick to respond and today revealed the gritter’s new calling card to Mrs Garraway’s delight. 

“This really is it now”, she said.

“Is that real or is that our graphics department? That is unbelievable.”

Mrs Garraway along with her co-presenter Ben Shephard both agreed that spotting a gritter’s name while stuck in traffic was a fun experience.

After seeing her gritter namesake, Mrs Garraway didn’t take long to heap on some praise.

“I bet it is really efficient. I bet it never causes any mess. It is everything I want to be”, she said.

Aberdeen’s freshly named Kate Gritaway. Image: Good Morning Britain.

Mr Shephard added that it was keeping people safe too.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader recently praised the gritting team for their hard work to deliver the thousands of tonnes needed.

During a particularly frosty day in January, A&E admissions across the north-east were five times higher than usual.

But Mrs Garraway said she is keen to learn more about her newfound gritter companion.

She told the show: “I want to find out what department did this. I want to speak to them.”

Mr Shephard encouraged viewers to get involved asking anyone who sees Kate Gritaway on the streets of Aberdeen in action to send in photos.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “This was a nice fun one to do.

“We will provide more information about it later on.”

