Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a deliberate fire at Bucksburn Academy.

Fire crews were called to the school in Aberdeen just after 11.30am.

The whole school was evacuated while the three crews tackled the blaze, which is believed to have been in one of the toilets.

Police said there was “significant” smoke damage to the school.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.45 am on Friday March 10, police were called to a report of a fire at a school on Kepplehills Road, Aberdeen.

“Pupils were evacuated for a short time to allow Scottish Fire and Rescue to extinguish a small fire in the school.

No reports of injuries

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire although there has been significant smoke damage to a specific area of the school.

“Onquiries are ongoing in to the fire which at this time police are treating as wilful.”

Three fire appliances were called to the scene, two from North Anderson Drive, and one from Altens Fire Station.

Four officers used breathing apparatus to make sure the school was cleared and a main reel jet was used during the operations.

PPV fans, to clear the area of smoke were also used.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Bucksburn Academy at 11.34am this morning.

“The school was evacuated prior to us attending at the school.”

All pupils and staff were quickly accounted for and safe.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The school community were able to return to the school building at the end of lunchtime and everyone is safe and accounted for.

“It was a small fire in one of the toilets, the cause of which is being investigated.”