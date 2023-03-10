Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school

By Louise Glen
March 10, 2023, 1:15 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:51 pm
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Police are investigating a deliberate fire at Bucksburn Academy.

Fire crews were called to the school in Aberdeen just after 11.30am.

The whole school was evacuated while the three crews tackled the blaze, which is believed to have been in one of the toilets.

Police said there was “significant” smoke damage to the school.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.45 am on Friday March 10, police were called to a report of a fire at a school on Kepplehills Road, Aberdeen.

“Pupils were evacuated for a short time to allow Scottish Fire and Rescue to extinguish a small fire in the school.

No reports of injuries

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire although there has been significant smoke damage to a specific area of the school.

“Onquiries are ongoing in to the fire which at this time police are treating as wilful.”

Three fire appliances were called to the scene, two from North Anderson Drive, and one from Altens Fire Station.

Four officers used breathing apparatus to make sure the school was cleared and a main reel jet was used during the operations.

Posted by Bucksburn Academy Parent Council on Friday, 10 March 2023

PPV fans, to clear the area of smoke were also used.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Bucksburn Academy at 11.34am this morning.

“The school was evacuated prior to us attending at the school.”

All pupils and staff were quickly accounted for and safe.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The school community were able to return to the school building at the end of lunchtime and everyone is safe and accounted for.

“It was a small fire in one of the toilets, the cause of which is being investigated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
Rachael Murison pictured with Scarlett Diamonte at her last charity event held in memory of her mum, Linda Massie (right). Images: Rachael Murison.
Aberdeen woman raises more than £32,000 for cancer charities in memory of mum
Christopher Harrisson was arrested by police on the day of Brenda Pages murder but was released due to insufficient evidence. Image: Crown Office
Watch: Brenda Page killer accuses police of planting evidence
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
'If a kid falls down there, they are going to die': Torry resident slams…
It is feared the funding cut could see Aberdeenshire miss out on a raft of potential visitors from day trippers to golfers. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Fears for north-east tourism as £50,000 VisitAberdeenshire funding cut comes 'at a critical time'
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'Our prayers are answered': Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
James Martin, centre, congratulates Alex Rothnie, second left, and other winners of the Birmingham final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Anna Lythgoe
Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen's Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
9
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row
Tide Lines share their chart success. Image: Tide Lines.
West Coast band Tide Lines placed at number 13 in UK charts and in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented