Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out

By Denny Andonova
March 10, 2023, 3:35 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:37 pm

An Aberdeen pub left in limbo after its landlords walked out has been flooded.

A video shared with The Press and Journal shows water pouring down from the ceiling of the Mains of Scotstown that has been shut to customers since January.

It is understood the flooding was caused by burst pipes.

A spokeswoman for owners Punch Pubs & Co said the team is already aware of the incident and works are under way to resolve the issue.

However, there is no information on the extent of the damage – which could be a potential setback in plans to reopen the venue under new management.

Will Mains of Scotstown reopen?

The popular Bridge of Don pub closed after landlors Craig Jackson, 51, and his husband Steven Goldie, 24, handed back the keys over bullying claims.

The couple had moved to Aberdeen last October in hope of running Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs and restaurants after plugging £40,000 into the venues.

(L-R) Craig Jackson and his husband Steven Goldie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

But after only three months, they walked out with Mr Jackson claiming running the pubs was “hell” due to a social media campaign that was set up to “bully” them.

Paul Donaldson, operations manager at Punch Pubs & Co, said at the time they aim to reopen both venues under temporary management while they look for new landlords.

Tags

Conversation

