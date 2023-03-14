Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite uphill task

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite uphill task

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:20 am
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Manager Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are ready for a fight to the finish as they now face an uphill battle to squeeze into the Championship play-off spots.

Before sinking Premiership Kilmarnock 2-1 in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Friday, ICT ended a mini-slump in the league by beating Ayr United 2-1 at Somerset Park to nudge into sixth position.

However, since then results achieved by the sides above them mean they go into Saturday’s showdown against leaders Queen’s Park at Ochilview seven points adrift of  fourth-placed Ayr United. 

A winless February in the league cost them dearly, while Morton and Partick in particular, put victories on the board to boost their step-up chances.

Dodds, who guided ICT to the Premiership play-off final last year, knows they need as many wins as possible from their remaining nine fixtures to give themselves a chance.

He said: “We can still have a good season, but we need to keep making sure that we win games and taking points from every game.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

“We haven’t given up yet. We know it’s a tall order, but we know that we’re doing better because we have a selection of players now.

“Austin Samuels and Daniel MacKay were on the bench last week with niggles, Steven Boyd, too, but I’ve got strong options to choose from.

“That’s what I’ve wanted for a long time, because I know that when I have that, we’ll get results.

“We’ve got to win games.

“If we worry about what other teams do, that’s the wrong thing – we’ve just got to try and close that gap, so that’s all I’m worrying about.”

Hamilton defeats were ‘sore’ – Dodds

Back-to-back league losses against relegation-threatened Hamilton recently were costly in terms of Inverness trying to reel their rivals in.

Dodds admits those six squandered points still rankle with him, but he sees signs of progress heading towards the campaign’s home straight.

He said: “I’m not trying to kid anyone – fans or at the club – that the Hamilton results weren’t sore.

Hamilton’s Connor Smith (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Inverness recently. Image: SNS

“Since the turn of the year, though, when I started getting players back, results have been better.

“They could still be better again, but I think we’ve only lost two (league) games since January. The form has picked up since players have come back.”

Injuries took a toll

At one point this season, the Inverness injury list reached a tally of 11 crocked players.

Dodds says the crisis was clearly going to have an impact on their promotion bid, but he’s been hearted by the return of stars such as Robbie Deas and Austin Samuels in recent weeks.

He added: “I think any company operating without their full staff would suffer in any job capacity.

“There’s no spin being put on it – we had a horrendous injury situation, but since January things have been better in terms of results, and that’s because I’ve got my players back.”

Inverness were further boosted on that front with midfielder Roddy MacGregor coming off the bench against Killie on Friday, giving Dodds almost a full squad to select from for the closing round of games.

[[title]]

[[text]]
