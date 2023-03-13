Police seize £5 million drugs across Scotland in just three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have vowed to continue tackling drugs crime across Scotland after revealing £5 million of substances were seized in just three months last year.

In the force’s latest report, the ongoing effort to crackdown on drugs and fraud is highlighted.

Between September and December, cannabis, cocaine, heroin and amphetamine were recovered and a number of arrests made.

In Falkirk, two men were arrested after £1 million cannabis plants were found while in Glasgow, another man was arrested after a cannabis farm was found – with the plants valued at £300,000.

In Aberdeenshire, two vehicles were stopped in separate operations and 10kg and 15kg parcels of cannabis seized.

Officers also seized two industrial pill presses – capable of producing millions of street Valium tablets – in another operation.

Drug crime detections drop

Other data from the report suggested a reduction in overall drug crime.

In 2022/23 the number of drug crime detections was 2,364 down from 2,415 in 2021/22.

Similarly in the Highlands and Islands, police recorded 1,114 drug crime detections, down from 1,176 the year before.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Drugs and those involved in supplying them blight our communities.

“The report highlights the hard work of our officers to disrupt this activity right across Scotland and our commitment to working with others such as the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to make it even more difficult for them to exploit vulnerable people.”

Fraud on the rise

Fraud is on the rise according to the report, which showed a jump from 1,374 to 1,401 fraud crimes recorded in the north-east and 439 to 553 in the Highlands and Islands.

DCC Taylor added: “The number of fraud offences, especially those with a cyber element, continues to rise.

“These significant enforcement outcomes underline our commitment to protecting people in public, private and online spaces.

“Our Policing in a Digital World programme seeks to ensure we continue to build the tools and skills to keep people safe online.”