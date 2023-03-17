Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, have been charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in a series of alleged thefts in Aberdeen.

Two men, aged 19 and 48, and three women, aged 16, 43 and 53, were arrested and charged in connection with a series of high-value thefts.

Yesterday officers carried out a warrant search at a number of houses in the Glasgow area.

They recovered more than £13,000 worth of goods reportedly stolen from premises in Aberdeen city centre.

All five of the people were charged in relation to the alleged theft and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

PC Steve Mason, from the Safer City Unit in Aberdeen, said: “We will not tolerate this kind of targeted criminality from anyone.

“Yesterday’s positive action sends a clear message to anyone thinking of travelling to Aberdeen for the purpose of criminality, that it simply won’t be accepted.”