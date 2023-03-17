Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts

By Ellie Milne
March 17, 2023, 2:32 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:05 pm
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
More than £10,000 of good were allegedly stolen from premises in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, have been charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in a series of alleged thefts in Aberdeen.

Two men, aged 19 and 48, and three women, aged 16, 43 and 53, were arrested and charged in connection with a series of high-value thefts.

Yesterday officers carried out a warrant search at a number of houses in the Glasgow area.

They recovered more than £13,000 worth of goods reportedly stolen from premises in Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

All five of the people were charged in relation to the alleged theft and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

PC Steve Mason, from the Safer City Unit in Aberdeen, said: “We will not tolerate this kind of targeted criminality from anyone.

“Yesterday’s positive action sends a clear message to anyone thinking of travelling to Aberdeen for the purpose of criminality, that it simply won’t be accepted.”

