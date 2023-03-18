Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’ career rescue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“The calls for help over the radio made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.”

Coxswain Patrick Davidson was describing the beginning of the most dramatic rescue mission he had undertaken in his 25 years of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) service.

To a crowded room of people at the Peterhead RNLI base, he told the story of how he and his crew saved the lives of five fishermen.

For their efforts, Mr Davidson and his crew of five all received awards from the RNLI in a ceremony at the base.

During his speech, he took listeners back to February 5, 2021.

‘I feels just like yesterday’

The 160-tonne Opportunus IV fishing boat was getting jostled toward the rocks not far from Peterhead Harbour.

Peterhead Lifeboat was quickly launched at around 4.30pm.

It was Mr Davidson’s first time as coxswain.

“It feels like just like yesterday for us all”, he said.

“The Opportunus was getting thrown about like clothes in a washing machine.

“It was so violent I remember getting thrown from one end of the boat to the other – something that had never happened in all my experience.”

Tow line repeatedly snapped

Another fishing boat had been trying to tow the Opportunus away, but its line had broken numerous times in the stormy weather.

People came to watch and several videoed the situation from the shoreline.

Mr Davidson was joined by his mechanic Martyn Simpson and crew members Michael Dyke, Murdo Mackenzie, Jonathan Hutton and Craig Aird.

Combined the men have 72 years of experience in RNLI rescue operations, but agreed this was their “most dramatic” mission.

Rescue came down to one rope throw

Jonathan Hutton, who had seven years of experience on the crew at the time, had the task of throwing the towing rope to the Opportunus IV.

Due to how close the fishing boat was to the rocks, there would not be another chance to come around and try again.

Mr Hutton made the throw on his first time and the fishermen were able to attach the line to their boat.

He said: “I honestly don’t think I could have done it again in that situation.”

His throw was crucial because if the boat has been sunk, the fishermen would have likely drowned.

Mr Mackenzie said: “There is no way someone was surviving the water that night.

“The waves were far too strong, no matter how good a swimmer they were.”

With the tow attached, the crew then used all 2,000 horsepower of the ship to avoid hitting the rocks and pulled the Opportunus to safety.

The rescue mission was featured on the RNLI’s YouTube channel.

Ceremony acknowledges lives were saved

On Friday night, Mr Davidson received the chairman’s letter of commendation and the other crew members all received the lifesaving operations director’s letter of commendation.

After receiving his award, Mr Davidson said: “We all played a part in saving five lives that day and that is honour enough”.

Jimmy Thomson, the skipper of the opportunist, gave a statement that was read out at the ceremony.

He thanked the crew for their help which he said saved the ship that was “moments away” from crashing onto the rocks.

‘Not all heroes wear capes’

Several distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

Joanna Marchioness of Aberdeen, vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire said she was “delighted” to be at the ceremony.

She said: “I don’t have much for sea legs, so I wonder how these exceptional people do this.

“I am very honoured to be here and in awe of their bravery.”

Jill Hepburn, the head of the RNLI in Scotland, presented the award accompanied by Stuart Gudgeon, regional lifesaving lead.

She said it was a moment to pay tribute to the “special collective efforts” of the whole team and their families who support them.

“You can inspire the next generation and ensure RNLI will say here in Peterhead for another 200 years”, she said.

Jurgs Wahle, lifeboat operation manager, said the rescue was an example of “not all heroes wearing capes”.

Men remain committed to the RNLI

The award winners were proud to point out that “not a ding” was noticed on the hull of the fishing boat after the rescue.

However, after their receiving their awards, not all of the men would be out celebrating. A few members were on call that very night, including coxswain Mr Davidson.

He said: “It is about putting the boat before your private life a lot of the time”.

To get involved or support the Peterhead RNLI Lifeboat, visit its Facebook page.