Fundraiser launched in memory of devoted father-of-seven Steven Johnson who died after alleged Aberdeen attack

An online fundraiser has been set up in memory of much-loved father-of-seven Steven Johnson who died following an alleged attack in Aberdeen.

The 50-year-old died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) on Tuesday, two days after the incident on the city’s Carmelite Lane.

He had been out celebrating ahead of his birthday but never returned home.

Mr Johnson from Torry, suffered a stem bleed on his brain and a fractured skull following the incident in the early hours of Sunday last week.

He was rushed to ARI where he slipped into a coma before being placed on life support. 48 hours later, doctors declared him brain dead.

‘He was always the heart of the party’

Now, Mhairi Conway, from Aberdeen, has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of her brother’s father-in-law to help towards the funeral costs and support his family; including his seven children and four young grandchildren.

The 26-year-old set a target of £2,000 which has now been surpassed as donations continue to flood in.

Speaking about Mr Johnson, she described him as a devoted family man who was always up for a good time.

She said: “He was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather; a very family-orientated person. He was always the heart of the party and always up for having a good time.”

Miss Conway has been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by friends and strangers alike.

She hopes the fundraiser will help ease some stress for the family and give Mr Johnson the “send-off he deserves.”

She said: “He has a large family. There are seven kids and four grandchildren.

“Obviously, the way that it happened, nobody was prepared or could even imagine that it was going to happen so I know for a fact that there would have been financial struggle there. They don’t need that at the moment so if I can help in any way, I wanted to do something.”

Miss Conway added: “I think the family are quite touched by it all. It doesn’t change anything but it alleviates some stress.

“It’s not gone unnoticed how kind everyone has been and people from all over that didn’t even know him.

“I’m absolutely blown away. With the week starting in such a horrific way, it is bittersweet but it reaffirms your faith in humanity.

“I can’t believe how kind everyone has been and how much effort everyone has put into sharing it. Everybody has been so kind about the situation.”

‘He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken’

On Friday, Mr Johnson’s family released an emotional statement saying their “hearts are broken.”

They said: “Steven was a loving and amazing father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle. He had so much to live for and so many more memories to make with us all.

“He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken, there are no words. He’s been taken from his five sons, two daughters and four grandchildren and our lives will never be the same again.

“All his family would like to thank everyone for their support, kind words and comments. We’d appreciate being left to grieve and try to come to terms with this nightmare.”

Derek Pearson, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, facing charges of assault to danger of life and of assault.

Pearson, 45, of Aberdeen made no plea during the private hearing – which was held before the man’s death – and was remanded in custody. The case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again this week.

Donations can be made to the online fundraiser set up to remember Aberdeen resident Steven Johnson HERE.