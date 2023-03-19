Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league leaders Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Golspie Sutherland advanced to the final of the North Caledonian Cup after securing a second successive victory over league leaders Loch Ness.

Mark McKernie’s men triumphed 3-1 when the sides met at Fortrose last weekend, meaning the destination of the title is now in the hands of chasers Invergordon.

Loch Ness had a quickfire opportunity to make amends against Golspie in their semi-final tie, and got off to the perfect start when Keith Mason gave them an early lead.

⚫️⚫️ RESULT ⚫️⚫️ We lost 2-1. A great performance from the team and very unlucky in spells. All the best to Golspie and we wish them the best of luck in the final. Goal scorer: Keith Mason ⚽️#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/B0FDReob81 — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) March 18, 2023

Sam Mackay’s double turned the match on its head however, to keep Golspie’s hopes of silverware alive.

They will meet Invergordon in the final, after Gary Campbell’s men triumphed 2-0 away to Nairn County reserves courtesy of goals from Benjamin Kelly and Stuart Leslie.

Fort move up to second spot

On league duty, Fort William moved up to second place after a thumping 8-0 victory over bottom side Bonar Bridge.

A hat-trick from Martin Munro and a double by Darren Quigg put the Lochaber men on course for a comfortable win, with Andrew Mclean, Logan Barker and an own goal rounding off the scoring.

Although Invergordon have three games in hand, the result moves Fort above them on goal difference.

St Duthus moved above Inverness Athletic into fourth place with a 3-2 victory over Stuart Ross’ side.

James Mackay’s opener was quickly cancelled out by Sandy White, however Bradi Hulme restored St Duthus’ advantage.

White’s own goal stretched the Tain side’s lead, with John Mcleod pulling back one back for Inverness.

Orkney were 3-0 winners over Halkirk United, courtesy of goals from Chris Simpson, Owen Rendall and Owen Young.

Clachnacuddin reserves secured an emphatic 7-0 victory over Thurso. It was a day to remember for Kieran Syrjanen who netted four goals, while Troy Cooper also netted a hat-trick to move 10th-placed Clach four points clear of the Caithness outfit.