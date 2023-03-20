Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep competition comes to Westhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shoppers will be given the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep to raise cash for their local foodbank.

Aldi in Westhill is running the gameshow-inspired competition from tomorrow.

The scheme has been ongoing since 2016, with one lucky customer having just five minutes to grab their favourite Aldi items as they make a mad dash through the packed aisles.

Once their total has been calculated at the till, that same amount will be donated to local foodbanks.

Just like in the gameshow, a large inflatable is hidden amongst the shelves – and if contestant finds it, Aldi will the cash amount donated. The shopper will also be rewarded with a buy item of their choice.

‘A unique supermarket experience’

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many households to turn to foodbanks for support.

The Press and Journal’s Big Food Appeal has been working to highlight the help available, reduce the stigma around food poverty and celebrate the tireless work of staff and volunteers at our foodbanks.

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s managing director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

“We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year and to offer one lucky Westhill resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Foodbanks across Scotland are working tirelessly to help those who need their services the most, especially during these challenging times.

“Last year, we donated almost £10,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.”

To apply to take part, e-mail supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk by March 26.

Refurbished Aldi to open

Meanwhile, Aldi’s Ellon branch will reopen at 8am on Thursday following a refurbishment.

The revamp of the store has improved the lay-out, offering more space for meat and fish, health and beauty products, alcohol and the Food the Go section.

It is the latest upgrade being carried out as part of Aldi’s £600 million investment to improve stores across the UK.

The Ythan Terrace store currently employs 22 people, with more jobs to be created as a result of the revamp.

Assistant store manager Aidan Clark said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”