Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs

By Chris Cromar
March 22, 2023, 1:48 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 2:12 pm
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen police will be carrying out “high visibility patrols” on a city centre route due to drivers ignoring restrictions.

The issues are taking place on the partially pedestrianised Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate streets between Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane.

In January, changes were made to the route, which has been closed to general traffic since the summer of June 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

General traffic is no longer allowed on this part of the route and is now only open to pedestrians and cyclists, with new markings showing where the latter should go, as previously it was open for access between 6pm and 10am.

However, loading is allowed on the route between the hours of 4.30pm and 11pm respectively.

Police in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen police plan to patrol the route. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Planters have been put back on the road – after being taking away – in order to stop vehicles driving through illegally, but this has not solved the issue, with cars being spotted flouting the rules.

‘Officers will be out over the next few weeks’

The changes to Schoolhill and Upper Kirkgate were imposed by Aberdeen City Council, despite there being no public consultation, with the authority using an experimental traffic regulation order to impose this.

Aberdeen police sergeant, Malcolm Kinross said: “Officers will be out over the next few weeks carrying out high visibility patrols in the Schoolhill area to address concerns of traffic not adhering to restrictions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Hassan Chowdhury admitted getting behind the wheel and crashing his car while five times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
Councillors have backed plans for a new crematorium at Chapelton. Image: WCP Architects
New Chapelton crematorium approved to meet 'significant' demand
Mandy Castleman is getting a second tattoo to help raise money for resident days out. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman 'drawing blood' for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise…
Aberdeen FC European Cup Winners Cup 1983-05-11 Prize Winners (C)AJL Used EE 11.05.1983. Aberdeen's 33 school kid ambassadors, lucky winners of a district council draw, ready to fly to Gothenburg.
Reunion plans: Where are Aberdeen's young Gothenburg Ambassadors of 1983 now?
Dave Walker and the camper van he hoped to take to Melrose. Image: Dave Walker.
Aberdeen rugby fan with tickets for Melrose Sevens mistakenly books camping site 10,000 miles…
Slim Safont created this for Nuart in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Revealed: Dates for the return of award-winning Nuart Aberdeen
Aberdeen City Council is preparing to roll out more 20mph zones across the city. Where do you think they should go? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
£2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should…
4
Social prescribing - like being told to join a local running group - can boost people's confidence and reduce isolation without the need for pills. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson
GPs could prescribe exercise classes and art therapy instead of pills to help plug…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died
SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing
Invergordon lifeboat was dispatched to help bring the injured man back to shore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Injured man evacuated from vessel north of Nairn
Flights from Orkney to London to commence on April 4. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loganair to launch new flights from Orkney to London early next month

Editor's Picks

Most Commented