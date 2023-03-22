Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen police will be carrying out “high visibility patrols” on a city centre route due to drivers ignoring restrictions.

The issues are taking place on the partially pedestrianised Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate streets between Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane.

In January, changes were made to the route, which has been closed to general traffic since the summer of June 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

General traffic is no longer allowed on this part of the route and is now only open to pedestrians and cyclists, with new markings showing where the latter should go, as previously it was open for access between 6pm and 10am.

However, loading is allowed on the route between the hours of 4.30pm and 11pm respectively.

Planters have been put back on the road – after being taking away – in order to stop vehicles driving through illegally, but this has not solved the issue, with cars being spotted flouting the rules.

‘Officers will be out over the next few weeks’

The changes to Schoolhill and Upper Kirkgate were imposed by Aberdeen City Council, despite there being no public consultation, with the authority using an experimental traffic regulation order to impose this.

Aberdeen police sergeant, Malcolm Kinross said: “Officers will be out over the next few weeks carrying out high visibility patrols in the Schoolhill area to address concerns of traffic not adhering to restrictions.”