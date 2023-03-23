Archie Foundation on hunt for mascots ahead of ‘biggest’ football tournament yet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Archie Foundation has kicked off the search for football-crazy children to act as a mascot for its upcoming charity match.

Firefighters and police officers will go head to head in the fifth Battle of the Badges to raise funds for the children’s charity on Saturday, June 10.

For the first time, crews from the ambulance service and NHS will also be taking part in the charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

Ahead of the match, the charity is on the hunt for children keen to become a mascot for the tournament.

Each football player will team up with a child mascot who has a connection to Archie. In the run-up to the event, they will work together to raise funds for the charity.

Last year’s mascot, Aiden Taylor, was matched with Team Fire’s Owen Griffiths – together the pair raised £624 for the children’s charity.

Together with Mr Giffiths and the help of his mum, Jeannette Taylor, Aiden organised a Facebook raffle that included tickets to an Aberdeen FC home match, Ross County tickets, and a family pass for Blair Drummond Safari Park.

The now 10-year-old also went on a sponsored cycle from his home in Kingswells to Pittodrie, stopping at RACH on the way.

Mrs Taylor said: “Working together with the players to raise money is such a great idea and Aiden is so proud of his efforts. He had the most fantastic time, and we can’t recommend getting involved enough.”

‘Our biggest event yet’

The Archie Foundation supports children and families across the north of Scotland, funding specialist roles, financial support, equipment and projects.

Archie also supports babies and families requiring neonatal services, and bereaved children who have lost a loved one.

Cassie McGunnigle, fundraising manager for The Archie Foundation, said: “We are really excited to be launching Battle of the Badges for its fifth year. This year is our biggest event yet with the addition of team NHS and team SAS. We can’t wait, it’s such a feel-good event.

“We are looking for children aged between four and 16 years old, who have been supported by The Archie Foundation, NHS Grampian, or Dr Gray’s.

“Mascots will get to support their player by walking onto the pitch with them, cheering on their players, and enjoying a fantastic day all to support local sick babies, children, and bereaved families.”

Children interested in becoming a mascot can register online.