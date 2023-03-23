Banks o’ Dee confirm they will appeal Kane Winton red card for allegedly aiming bite at Formartine United player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee confirm they will appeal Kane Winton red card for allegedly aiming bite at Formartine United player

Midfielder Winton was sent off with around 15 minutes remaining in Wednesday's Breedon Highland League clash after tangling with Matthew McLean

By Ryan Cryle
Spain Park, the home of Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spain Park, the home of Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee will appeal Kane Winton’s red card against Formartine United on Wednesday night, saying they “strongly refute” the officials’ ruling their captain aimed a bite at an opposition player.

Midfielder Winton was sent off with around 15 minutes remaining at North Lodge Park with Dee 2-0 down.

After Winton had been ushered over the Formartine byeline by defender Matthew McLean, there was an altercation between the two players – and it is understood it was the near-side linesman who felt Winton had bitten, or tried to bite, his rival during the incident.

Referee Fillipo Mazzoni dismissed the visiting skipper as a result.

At full-time, Dee were incensed by the bite claim, with co-boss Josh Winton – Kane Winton’s brother – claiming the “general consensus” among “both sets of players” was it was “ridiculous”, suggesting the Aberdeen club would not accept the “strong accusation”.

Dee’s Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

On Thursday, Dee confimed an appeal to the SFA, as well as a club investigation into the matter. 

Their statement read: “Banks o’ Dee FC strongly refute the decision to send off captain Kane Winton during the game against Formartine on Wednesday night (22nd March) and will immediately lodge an appeal with the Scottish Football Association.

“Director of Football, Paul Bain, will head an investigation by the club to determine the circumstances around the events that has led to the red card, which also resulted in widespread media coverage.

“Contact has already been made with the SFA, Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee FC representatives and findings will be submitted shortly.

“A further update will be made pending the outcome of the appeals process.”

Goals from Julian Wade and Mark Gallagher were the difference between Formartine – who remain third in the Breedon Highland League and unbeaten in 2023 – and Dee in Wednesday’s clash.

