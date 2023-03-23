Banks o’ Dee confirm they will appeal Kane Winton red card for allegedly aiming bite at Formartine United player

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee will appeal Kane Winton’s red card against Formartine United on Wednesday night, saying they “strongly refute” the officials’ ruling their captain aimed a bite at an opposition player.

Midfielder Winton was sent off with around 15 minutes remaining at North Lodge Park with Dee 2-0 down.

After Winton had been ushered over the Formartine byeline by defender Matthew McLean, there was an altercation between the two players – and it is understood it was the near-side linesman who felt Winton had bitten, or tried to bite, his rival during the incident.

Referee Fillipo Mazzoni dismissed the visiting skipper as a result.

At full-time, Dee were incensed by the bite claim, with co-boss Josh Winton – Kane Winton’s brother – claiming the “general consensus” among “both sets of players” was it was “ridiculous”, suggesting the Aberdeen club would not accept the “strong accusation”.

On Thursday, Dee confimed an appeal to the SFA, as well as a club investigation into the matter.

Their statement read: “Banks o’ Dee FC strongly refute the decision to send off captain Kane Winton during the game against Formartine on Wednesday night (22nd March) and will immediately lodge an appeal with the Scottish Football Association.

“Director of Football, Paul Bain, will head an investigation by the club to determine the circumstances around the events that has led to the red card, which also resulted in widespread media coverage.

“Contact has already been made with the SFA, Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee FC representatives and findings will be submitted shortly.

“A further update will be made pending the outcome of the appeals process.”

Goals from Julian Wade and Mark Gallagher were the difference between Formartine – who remain third in the Breedon Highland League and unbeaten in 2023 – and Dee in Wednesday’s clash.