Loganair launches extended schedule from Aberdeen Airport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loganair is offering customers in the north-east easier and faster access to Newcastle, Southampton and Oslo as part of its summer expansion.

The increased offering comes after the Scottish airline based a second permanent aircraft at Newcastle Airport which will help to offer double daily flights to Aberdeen.

Customers will also be able to fly directly to Oslo.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen to Southampton flight – flying via Newcastle – which is currently operating on a weekly basis, will increase to six flights a week from July 17.

Customers boarding at Aberdeen and travelling to Southampton will not need to leave the aircraft on the one stop service.

Flights to and from Newcastle

Loganair chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove said: “Loganair is the single largest operator at Aberdeen Airport and it feels great to see these first flights to Newcastle and beyond take off.

“Aberdeen is the beating heart of the UK’s energy sector and these routes offer the industry increased options for travelling either within the UK or to North Sea partners in Oslo.

“As a city, Aberdeen also has so much to offer from a cultural, historical and industrial point of view. This incredible summer schedule now opens up even more opportunities and underlines our commitment to the city and its airport.”

‘I was delighted to see the inaugural flight take off’

Aberdeen International Airport operations director, Mark Beveridge added: “The introduction of this service to Newcastle is fantastic news and I was delighted to see the inaugural flight take off.

“We know Newcastle is a popular destination and I’m sure our passengers will take advantage of the connectivity this route will provide.”