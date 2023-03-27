Only 20% of social care workers in Moray have had Covid booster, says council’s risk spokesman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only 20% of social care workers in Moray have had Covid booster, says council’s risk spokesman

Figures shown to the councillor said the uptake of the autumn/winter booster in the region was low, while Covid cases are on the rise. 

By Louise Glen
NHS Highland says the vaccination scheme changes affect the likes of Covid boosters and childhood jabs. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
Covid booster uptake is low in Moray. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

A Moray councillor has said it is “essential” that health and social care workers get their Covid booster.

Councillor Scott Lawrence, who represents the Forres ward, said he was concerned that 60% of NHS staff and 80% of healthcare staff had not yet had the vaccinations available to them.

Figures shown to the councillor said the uptake of the autumn/winter booster in the region was low, while he said Covid cases were on the rise.

The Office for National Statistics shows that one person in every 40 in Scotland had a positive Covid case during the week ending March 13.

He said only 41.2% of NHS staff and 20% of social care staff had taken up the vaccination offer.

Urging workers to get vaccinated

Mr Lawrence, who is the chairman of the local authority’s audit, performance and risk committee, is urging those working in the healthcare sector to take advantage of the vaccine booster programme, which is currently underway across the country.

He said: “With Covid cases continuing to rise, the Scottish Government is running a booster vaccine programme to provide additional protection to those who have already been vaccinated.

“The programme is aimed at frontline workers, including health and care staff, who are at an increased risk of exposure to the virus due to the nature of their work.

Mr Lawrence is urging those who have not yet received their booster shot to do so as soon as possible, in order to protect themselves and those around them.

Councillor Scott Lawrence. Image: Supplied

He continued: “I am concerned about the low uptake of the Covid booster vaccine among health and social care staff in Moray.

“As valued workers on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19, it is essential that they are protected against the virus.

“I urge all health and social care staff in Moray to take advantage of the booster programme and get their booster shot as soon as possible.”

He added: “The booster programme is an important tool in the fight against Covid-19.

“The best way to prevent local outbreaks is for health and social care staff in Moray to take advantage of this opportunity, protecting themselves and their patients.”

The health and care workforce can attend the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre Monday to Saturday between 10.15am and 5.30pm  for vaccinations until the end of March.

No appointment is necessary.

