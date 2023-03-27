Only 20% of social care workers in Moray have had Covid booster, says council’s risk spokesman

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray councillor has said it is “essential” that health and social care workers get their Covid booster.

Councillor Scott Lawrence, who represents the Forres ward, said he was concerned that 60% of NHS staff and 80% of healthcare staff had not yet had the vaccinations available to them.

Figures shown to the councillor said the uptake of the autumn/winter booster in the region was low, while he said Covid cases were on the rise.

The Office for National Statistics shows that one person in every 40 in Scotland had a positive Covid case during the week ending March 13.

He said only 41.2% of NHS staff and 20% of social care staff had taken up the vaccination offer.

Urging workers to get vaccinated

Mr Lawrence, who is the chairman of the local authority’s audit, performance and risk committee, is urging those working in the healthcare sector to take advantage of the vaccine booster programme, which is currently underway across the country.

He said: “With Covid cases continuing to rise, the Scottish Government is running a booster vaccine programme to provide additional protection to those who have already been vaccinated.

“The programme is aimed at frontline workers, including health and care staff, who are at an increased risk of exposure to the virus due to the nature of their work.

Mr Lawrence is urging those who have not yet received their booster shot to do so as soon as possible, in order to protect themselves and those around them.

He continued: “I am concerned about the low uptake of the Covid booster vaccine among health and social care staff in Moray.

“As valued workers on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19, it is essential that they are protected against the virus.

“I urge all health and social care staff in Moray to take advantage of the booster programme and get their booster shot as soon as possible.”

He added: “The booster programme is an important tool in the fight against Covid-19.

“The best way to prevent local outbreaks is for health and social care staff in Moray to take advantage of this opportunity, protecting themselves and their patients.”

The health and care workforce can attend the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre Monday to Saturday between 10.15am and 5.30pm for vaccinations until the end of March.

No appointment is necessary.