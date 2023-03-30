North East MP says patching works ‘are not enough’ on A90 as Hatton repairs carried out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North East MP says patching works ‘are not enough’ on A90 as Hatton repairs carried out

The Scottish Government recently revealed it would not dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead after plans were rejected in favour of "climate change" measures.

By Chris Cromar
The A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.
The A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.

A north-east MP has welcomed “long overdue” repairs to the A90 in Aberdeenshire but insists patching works “are not enough” on the route.

David Duguid, who represents Banff and Buchan at Westminster, said “far more needs to be done than just a tick box exercise” and renewed calls for the A90 to be dualled between Ellon and Peterhead.

It comes as Amey has now started carriageway patching works on the road outside Hatton, two months after recovery crews were sent out to rescue more than a dozen drivers as their cars suffered punctures and other damage.

David Duguid at the Toll of Birness on the A90. Image: David Duguid MP

The patching works will address defects on nearly 500 yards of both sides of the carriageway between Station Road and Uppermill and are due to be completed on Saturday.

The Scottish Government revealed it would not dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead after plans were rejected in favour of “climate change” measures.

Angry about the decision, Mr Duguid wrote to the then transport minister Jenny Gilruth about it.

The A90 between Ellon and Peterhead will not be dualled. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Regional transport body Nestrans has also commissioned work to support the case for future investment on the A90 from Ellon to both Peterhead and Fraserburgh, with the results of the study due to be published later this year.

Amey said the £124,000 repair works at Hatton will reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

‘Far more needs to be done’

Mr Duguid said: “The atrocious state of the road at Hatton is unacceptable and has resulted in motorists having to shell out thousands of pounds to repair damaged vehicles. While I do welcome the long overdue repairs, the work should have been done months ago when the crater-sized potholes started forming.

Banff and Buchan MP, David Duguid. Image: David Duguid MP

“But Hatton isn’t the only stretch which requires substantial work to fix the road surface and far more needs to be done for the whole route rather than just a tick box exercise.

“I remain angry and disappointed at the Scottish Government’s attitude to the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead and the announcement which was made recently not to dual the road.

‘Safe condition’

An Amey spokesman said: “The works in the Hatton area were specifically accelerated to return the road to a safe condition after the impact on this section of the A90 by the extreme winter weather.

“These works include full lane width resurfacing due to the extent of deterioration evident at the location.

The A90 at Longhaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We continue to investigate future schemes that will address the longer term structural integrity of the carriageway and have already made a considerable investment upgrading the A90 this financial year.

“This includes a £820,000 scheme addressing defects on more than 1.3 miles of the A90 carriageway south of Peterhead from Mains of Longhaven to just south of Boddam.

“Future works are already planned on the route from Ellon to Peterhead, including a surface improvement scheme on the A90 at Stirlinghill in May, as we continue to expand our work upgrading the north east trunk road network.”

