Yet more roadworks in Aberdeen with overnight closures on Ellon Road next week

More roadworks are scheduled to take place on a major Aberdeen route next week.

A section of the A92 Ellon Road will be closed from 10pm until 6am from Monday night through to Saturday morning.

The overnight roadworks will involve the installation of traffic signals, coating of the road surface and painting of white lines.

The busy commuter road will remain open during the day.

Motorists will be unable to drive along the road between the junctions for the B999 Tarves road and the A92 Parkway during the closures.

However, it will still be possible to access the Esso filling station off the northbound lane of Ellon Road.

The suggested alternative route is via the B999, Denmore Road, Woodside Road and the Parkway.

The work is being carried out by Hatton Traffic Management.

Further travel disruption

Regular users of the A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road faced a number of travel delays due to roadworks last year.

Restrictions were introduced between the Parkway and Murcar roundabouts from May, including a 40mph speed limit, single lanes and traffic lights.

Workers were installing a new junction for the Cloverhill housing development and Scottish Water utilities.

The road finally returned to normal operations just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of Aberdeen commuters are still getting stuck in queues near the River Dee while work is carried out on the George VI bridge.

The roadworks began at 4am on March 14 and are not expected to finish until early June.

The one-way diversion route over the Bridge of Dee has been creating bottlenecks in the area.