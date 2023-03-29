Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been arrested for drugs offences in Fraserburgh,​

Police recovered a quantity of, what is believed to be, heroin and crack cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £13,400, after a search of a home in the Aberdeenshire town.

The raid took place on Tuesday March 28, with officers acting under warrant searched the house in Westshore Gardens, Fraserburgh.

One man, 59 and two 21-year-old men, have been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs.

The three men are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Disrupting supply

Detective Sergeant Steven Young, north east division CID, said: “This operation reinforces our commitment to disrupting county lines activity.

“Anyone operating and benefitting from the supply of illegal drugs in the north east of Scotland can expect to be arrested for their criminal pursuits.

He continued: “We will use all available resources at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs and reduce the harm they cause.

“Anyone with information or concerns regarding drugs in their community or county lines activity should contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”