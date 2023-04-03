‘I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped’: Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by taking part in Courage on the Catwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped’: Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by taking part in Courage on the Catwalk

Cathy Johnston was supported by Friends of Anchor after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

By Ellie Milne
Cathy Johnston is taking to the catwalk to raise funds for a charity that has done so much to support her. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cathy Johnston is taking to the catwalk to raise funds for a charity that has done so much to support her. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Cathy Johnston says she will never be able to repay Friends of Anchor for all the support they provided throughout her cancer journey.

It made such a big impact on her that she was sad to say goodbye to all the nurses when she finished her treatment for breast cancer.

Mrs Johnston had now had the all clear after suffering from breast cancer.

“I find it hard to put it into words how much they do,” she said. “They’re so caring and lovely.

“The chemo nurses were amazing, there’s great banter with all of them and I actually enjoyed going for my chemo because it was such a good laugh. I missed it when the chemo stopped, which doesn’t sound right, but I missed seeing everyone.

Cathy Johnston with her husband George Johnston. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“The pampering, the massages during treatment and getting your nails done, all absolutely helped when I was going through treatment.

“I don’t think I could ever repay them for all the help and everything I got.”

Building confidence

Mrs Johnston, from Aberdeen, is now preparing to take to the stage for this year’s Courage on the Catwalk to raise funds for the charity that means so much to her.

The 63-year-old, who works in catering for an oil and gas company in Aberdeen, was nominated to take part by her colleagues.

Every penny she and the other 23 models raise will go towards the brand new Anchor centre which is scheduled to open later this year.

“It was a shock but I feel very privileged to have been asked,” she added.

“You can see everybody’s confidence growing at every rehearsal, myself included. The confidence took a hit when I was going through treatment. At the start, I was very nervous, but I’m feeling a lot more confident now about the show and about myself.”

All clear from cancer

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with breast cancer – a grade two invasive ductal carcinoma – on January 9, 2019.

She said: “I’d had a routine mammogram in early December 2018. Then myself and my daughter had a trip to New York and when we came back there was a letter waiting.

Cathy Johnston and her husband George with their grandchildren (left to right) Jay Johnston, 16, Ava Johnston, 11, Dylan Still, 7, and Elias Still, 10. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“I just knew something wasn’t right.”

She underwent surgery one week later and the tumour was fully removed.

Due to being HER2 positive – a protein in the body which stimulates cell growth – she also had to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I never went on an appointment on my own, there was always someone with me,” she said. “My family have been absolutely amazing.”

Her husband of 44 years, George Johnston, was by her side throughout the whole journey, as were her two children, Emma Still, 41, and Christopher Johnston, 38.

She also credits her four grandchildren, Jay Johnston, Ava Johnston, Elias Still and Dylan Still, for keeping her going.

Family connections

Six of Cathy’s family members have been diagnosed with cancer. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The research work Friends of Anchor do also means a lot to Mrs Johnston due to the massive impact cancer has had on her whole family.

Out of her family of seven, including her parents and four siblings – Donelda, Jackie, Debbie and Jimmy – six of them have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

Her sister, Donelda, died from cancer 14 years ago.

“My nieces bought me a bracelet engraved with words of encouragement to keep me going when I was diagnosed, ” she added. “That helped a lot.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
A historic Aberdeen office building is installing showers for staff who opt to cycle in.
Aberdeen office needs showers for sweaty cyclists and £6 million Altens block built in…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff
SSEN hope to have power restored 8.30pm today. Image: SSEN.
Over 400 Aberdeenshire homes affected by power cut
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll: A meat cleaver murder bid and the case of the Titanium…

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
William Powrie, owner of Objet d'Art Antiques & Curios. Image: Jason Hedges
A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement
Cats who roam outside are at risk of picking up ticks (Image: Altsva/Shutterstock)
Joan Campbell: Tick season means keeping a close eye on pets and people
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented