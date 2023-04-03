‘I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped’: Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by taking part in Courage on the Catwalk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cathy Johnston says she will never be able to repay Friends of Anchor for all the support they provided throughout her cancer journey.

It made such a big impact on her that she was sad to say goodbye to all the nurses when she finished her treatment for breast cancer.

Mrs Johnston had now had the all clear after suffering from breast cancer.

“I find it hard to put it into words how much they do,” she said. “They’re so caring and lovely.

“The chemo nurses were amazing, there’s great banter with all of them and I actually enjoyed going for my chemo because it was such a good laugh. I missed it when the chemo stopped, which doesn’t sound right, but I missed seeing everyone.

“The pampering, the massages during treatment and getting your nails done, all absolutely helped when I was going through treatment.

“I don’t think I could ever repay them for all the help and everything I got.”

Building confidence

Mrs Johnston, from Aberdeen, is now preparing to take to the stage for this year’s Courage on the Catwalk to raise funds for the charity that means so much to her.

The 63-year-old, who works in catering for an oil and gas company in Aberdeen, was nominated to take part by her colleagues.

Every penny she and the other 23 models raise will go towards the brand new Anchor centre which is scheduled to open later this year.

“It was a shock but I feel very privileged to have been asked,” she added.

“You can see everybody’s confidence growing at every rehearsal, myself included. The confidence took a hit when I was going through treatment. At the start, I was very nervous, but I’m feeling a lot more confident now about the show and about myself.”

All clear from cancer

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with breast cancer – a grade two invasive ductal carcinoma – on January 9, 2019.

She said: “I’d had a routine mammogram in early December 2018. Then myself and my daughter had a trip to New York and when we came back there was a letter waiting.

“I just knew something wasn’t right.”

She underwent surgery one week later and the tumour was fully removed.

Due to being HER2 positive – a protein in the body which stimulates cell growth – she also had to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I never went on an appointment on my own, there was always someone with me,” she said. “My family have been absolutely amazing.”

Her husband of 44 years, George Johnston, was by her side throughout the whole journey, as were her two children, Emma Still, 41, and Christopher Johnston, 38.

She also credits her four grandchildren, Jay Johnston, Ava Johnston, Elias Still and Dylan Still, for keeping her going.

Family connections

The research work Friends of Anchor do also means a lot to Mrs Johnston due to the massive impact cancer has had on her whole family.

Out of her family of seven, including her parents and four siblings – Donelda, Jackie, Debbie and Jimmy – six of them have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

Her sister, Donelda, died from cancer 14 years ago.

“My nieces bought me a bracelet engraved with words of encouragement to keep me going when I was diagnosed, ” she added. “That helped a lot.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.