Brave model who says Covid ‘saved his life’ now on mission to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Richard Easton often says Covid saved his life.

When he returned to work after the long daunting months of solitude in lockdown, his friends noticed he had lost an “awful lot” of weight.

The 52-year-old figured something wasn’t quite right and went to see a doctor.

“I think I was prepared for it,” Mr Easton said. “Deep down in my heart I knew I had cancer, before I got the final confirmation.

“But I think it’s only recently that I’ve come to terms with it, because it’s only recently that I’ve realised how close I was to actually dying.”

In December 2020, just after Christmas, Mr Easton was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent a surgery three months later.

His greatest support throughout the hardest of times were his wife Kelly, 50, and two daughters Holly, 11, and Keira, eight.

Now, Mr Easton wants to raise more awareness about the symptoms of the disease and encourage men to get checked regularly.

“If I hadn’t been diagnosed as early as I was, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “I’d say that Covid kind of saved my life, because that was the reason I noticed the symptoms.”

Braving the catwalk for a good cause

Looking back on his journey with the disease, Mr Easton considers himself to have been really lucky and is now “living every day as if it’s his last”.

He will strut his stuff on the Friends of Anchor stage in May to support the cancer charity offering a lifeline to thousands across the north-east.

The dad of two is one of 24 Brave models – each with their own personal experience with cancer – to get out of his comfort zone and dance the night away for a good cause.

Mr Easton is no stranger to showing off some moves in front of the crowds, having previously taken part in his daughter’s dance show at the Scott School of Dance in 2018.

But still, he joked a sip of rum might very much be needed for him to brave the catwalk this time around.

He said: “One of the guys who did it last year told me I would never regret signing up for it. And I haven’t so far – just three weeks in but it has been an incredible experience.

“Now ask me 10 minutes before the show starts, and that answer would probably change. Dancing in front of all of these people will definitely be daunting.”

‘Friends of Anchor are truly fantastic’

Mr Easton will take to the stage at the Beach Ballroom on May 4 and 5, after he was nominated by his friends Sammy Dempster, Helen Daily and Chris Hudson.

All of the money raised at the event will go directly towards Friends of Anchor’s £2 million project to open a new specialised cancer and haematology facility.

He added: “I feel so privileged to be able to be here and do this. Not only to try get the message out there and encourage men to get checked regularly, but also to help Friends of Anchor.

“They are doing an amazing job, it’s unbelievable. Can’t speak highly enough about them – they are truly fantastic.”