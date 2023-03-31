Celebration events for Local Hero’s 40th anniversary announced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 40th anniversary of Local Hero is to be celebrated with a long weekend of events and screenings in the north-east.

Director Bill Forsyth’s classic comedy-drama is one of the most popular and successful films ever made in Scotland.

The film, which tells the story of an American oil man who falls in love with Scotland, was partly filmed in the Aberdeenshire coastal village of Pennan.

Author of the book “Local Hero: Making a Scottish Classic”, Jonathan Melville said: “It’s a very important film – because it was a Scottish writer and director showing you could make a film for a global audience.

“Hollywood legend Burt Lancaster has a major role in the film and came to Scotland to take part.

“The film is about an American oil man who comes to Scotland to buy a village. You’d imagine the locals would fight back – but they are very keen on getting their hands on the money. The humour of it turns things on its head.”

Regular showings of Local hero throughout summer

Events will begin in Pennan, with a Champagne celebration on Thursday, May 25 at Pennan Village Hall.

There will be regular showings of the film at the hall throughout the summer and villagers hope some of the cast and crew will make the return trip to Pennan, which became the fictional village of Ferness.

On Friday, May 26, there will be an outdoor screening of Local Hero at Banff Castle.

Residents and film fans will have the chance to meet Mr Melville in the morning at Banff Springs Hotel, where some of the cast and crew stayed during filming.

Mr Melville added: “People don’t realise it but there is film magic at work. The houses are in the north-east and the beach is in the west. The telephone box in the film was also a prop – while the real phone box was hidden.”

Saturday, May 27, will see outdoor screenings of family-friendly films, shorts and documentaries at Banff Castle, as well as the next day at Portsoy, followed by an evening showing of Local Hero.

The screenings, which are supported by Aberdeenshire Council, are being run by Cinescapes, which specialises in outdoor screenings in the Scottish landscapes that inspired them.

‘Dreamed of staging a screening of Local Hero’

Founder of Cinetopia, the company behind Cinescapes, Amanda Rogers said: “Ever since I began this project, I have dreamed of staging a screening of Local Hero.

“Local Hero is an utterly charming film which has stood the test of time. We are particularly excited to be working with Jonathan Melville to explore stories behind the making of the film and its impact on the Aberdeenshire area and on the film industry in Scotland.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader, Mark Findlater added: “This is very exciting news not only for Pennan itself but for the surrounding communities along the north coast.

“Our communities still have a real affinity for Local Hero 40 years on from its release and, of course, the iconic red telephone box remains a must-see attraction for visitors to the village.

“I would encourage local residents and visitors alike to come along to our events in May and be part of the celebration of this wonderful film.”

The film is being re-released in UK cinemas on May 19 by distributors Park Circus.