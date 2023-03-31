Aberdein Considine aims to cash in as Scots footballers follow the money

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s leading youth football agents has teamed up with legal firm Aberdein Considine as it continues to strengthen its sports law practice.

Darren Walker acts for many of the best young footballers across Scotland.

He will be working with Aberdein Considine as a consultant, referring players towards the Aberdeen-based firm’s team of personal finance specialists.

These experts include Aberdeen FC legend-turned-financial-advisor Russell Anderson.

I have seen at first hand the type of help many young players will require, especially if they are involved in a major transfer.” Robert Holland, head of employment law, Aberdein Considine

Mr Walker launched his career as a player representative when his son was released from Livingston FC in 2010.

From then on he focused primarily on making sure his son and other young players were able to secure new clubs.

Before working as a football agent he held senior sales and business development roles with national companies.

He spent four years working independently while he built his agency.

It was during this spell that he was approached by one of the world’s largest agencies, Dutch firm SEG International.

Having worked successfully with a number of SEG clients, he has been independent again for the past two years.

Mr Walker has worked as a football agent across domestic markets, as well as with players in countries including Spain, Bulgaria, Australia, Belgium, Poland and Japan.

He also played for Hibs and St Johnstone as a youth player.

Brexit barrier to UK clubs recruiting from other parts of Europe

As a result of Brexit, it is now harder for UK football clubs to import talent from many parts of Europe.

Young Scottish players are increasingly attracting attention from some of the biggest and richest clubs south of the border.

This raises the potential for a huge increase in wages, and Aberdein Considine is making sure it is in a position to give them “appropriate financial and legal support”.

Celtics Corey thomson signs with my agency. Fantastic news. Great lad with bags of potential. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/iAaM6zyNrT — Darren walker (@darrenwalker197) July 14, 2022

Robert Holland, who recently joined Aberdein Considine as head of employment law, has also played football at semi-professional level.

He was on the books of FC Edinburgh and now has a particular interest in sports law.

Mr Holland has represented professionals in sports including football, rugby and athletics.

He has worked with Mr Walker for a number of years, and is keen to highlight the type of support a young player may need, both at the start and throughout their careers.

Mr Holland said: “I have seen at first hand the type of help many young players will require, especially if they are involved in a major transfer.

“With their primary focus on playing football, it can be easy for young players to miss out on receiving the best advice.

“In many cases they might be getting advice from those who are not financial, property or legal professionals.”

Having been a youth player, I’m well aware of the importance of having the right advice available at all times.” Former Dons captain Russell Anderson

Mr Walker said: “This is a unique partnership we’ve formed and it provides a one-stop shop for any youth player.

“In the midst of the excitement of getting a big transfer and throughout their careers it’s so important for young players to know they have access to the best independent, professional advice.”

Mr Anderson, a former captain of the Dons, said: “Having been a youth player, I’m well aware of the importance of having the right advice available at all times.

“This is vital for any young professional, and the service we’ll be offering at Aberdein Considine will provide the necessary support they’ll need now and as they progress through their career.”