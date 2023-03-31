Aberdein Considine aims to cash in as Scots footballers follow the money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdein Considine aims to cash in as Scots footballers follow the money

Brexit has forced moneybag clubs to focus attention on up-and-coming Scottish talent

By Keith Findlay
More talented young Scottish players are expected to follow the example of Calvin Ramsay, a £4.2m record sale for Aberdeen FC, and move to big money clubs in the English Premier League. Ramsay is now on the books at Liverpool FC. Image: Steve Welsh
More talented young Scottish players are expected to follow the example of Calvin Ramsay, a £4.2m record sale for Aberdeen FC, and move to big money clubs in the English Premier League. Ramsay is now on the books at Liverpool FC. Image: Steve Welsh

One of Scotland’s leading youth football agents has teamed up with legal firm Aberdein Considine as it continues to strengthen its sports law practice.

Darren Walker acts for many of the best young footballers across Scotland.

He will be working with Aberdein Considine as a consultant, referring players towards the Aberdeen-based firm’s team of personal finance specialists.

These experts include Aberdeen FC legend-turned-financial-advisor Russell Anderson.

I have seen at first hand the type of help many young players will require, especially if they are involved in a major transfer.”

Robert Holland, head of employment law, Aberdein Considine

Mr Walker launched his career as a player representative when his son was released from Livingston FC in 2010.

From then on he focused primarily on making sure his son and other young players were able to secure new clubs.

Before working as a football agent he held senior sales and business development roles with national companies.

He spent four years working independently while he built his agency.

Former Dons captain, Russell Anderson is now on the books at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson

It was during this spell that he was approached by one of the world’s largest agencies, Dutch firm SEG International.

Having worked successfully with a number of SEG clients, he has been independent again for the past two years.

Mr Walker has worked as a football agent across domestic markets, as well as with players in countries including Spain, Bulgaria, Australia, Belgium, Poland and Japan.

He also played for Hibs and St Johnstone as a youth player.

Brexit barrier to UK clubs recruiting from other parts of Europe

As a result of Brexit, it is now harder for UK football clubs to import talent from many parts of Europe.

Young Scottish players are increasingly attracting attention from some of the biggest and richest clubs south of the border.

This raises the potential for a huge increase in wages, and Aberdein Considine is making sure it is in a position to give them “appropriate financial and legal support”.

Robert Holland, who recently joined Aberdein Considine as head of employment law, has also played football at semi-professional level.

He was on the books of FC Edinburgh and now has a particular interest in sports law.

Mr Holland has represented professionals in sports including football, rugby and athletics.

He has worked with Mr Walker for a number of years, and is keen to highlight the type of support a young player may need, both at the start and throughout their careers.

l-r Football agent Darren Walker and Robert Holland, head of employment law at Aberdein Considine, have worked tgether before. Image: Aberdein Considine

Mr Holland said: “I have seen at first hand the type of help many young players will require, especially if they are involved in a major transfer.

“With their primary focus on playing football, it can be easy for young players to miss out on receiving the best advice.

“In many cases they might be getting advice from those who are not financial, property or legal professionals.”

Having been a youth player, I’m well aware of the importance of having the right advice available at all times.”

Former Dons captain Russell Anderson

Mr Walker said: “This is a unique partnership we’ve formed and it provides a one-stop shop for any youth player.

“In the midst of the excitement of getting a big transfer and throughout their careers it’s so important for young players to know they have access to the best independent, professional advice.”

Russell Anderson lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy in 2014.

Mr Anderson, a former captain of the Dons, said: “Having been a youth player, I’m well aware of the importance of having the right advice available at all times.

“This is vital for any young professional, and the service we’ll be offering at Aberdein Considine will provide the necessary support they’ll need now and as they progress through their career.”

