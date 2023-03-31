A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news hotel is to be used for refugees

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Press & Journal readers have reacted with a mix of emotions to news a Westhill hotel will be used to house 173 male refugees.

The men, who are aged between 18 and 40, will begin arriving at the Hampton by Hilton in the town from next week.

While staying at the hotel the Home Office will make assessments on each of their claims with welfare officers and security guards also due to be on site.

The news has sparked a range of reactions in the community, with some expressing concerns about pressure on local facilities while others have raised concerns about the lack of community consultation.

Can Westhill cope with population increase?

Local councillor Iris Walker told the P&J she had received concerns from residents about the impact on public services from the large group arriving.

However, she stressed she was also “proud” of Aberdeenshire Council’s efforts to welcome people seeking safety from around the world.

On social media, others echoed her views about the possibility of local facilities being put under more strain.

Leona Thomson wrote: “I am all for helping but maybe we should look after our own country first. The NHS is crumbling and the housing situation is in crisis.”

John Sellars wrote: “But doesn’t Westhill also suffer from a shortage of doctors, dentists and engineers?”

Paul Kennedy added: “Westhill lacks amenities as it is, will put more pressure on Skene Medical Practice and other facilities.”

Warm Westhill welcome to refugees

Others have praised the efforts being made to provide a safe haven in Aberdeenshire for those fleeing conflicts and persecution across the world.

It has not been revealed where the men are from but the region has previously provided a home to those from Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Westhill and Elrick Community Council told the Press & Journal it has “offered its support” to authorities to minimise the impact on locals while maximising the goodwill of residents.

Iain Fraser wrote: “As long as they stick to the rules we all abide by then I’ve no issues with people fleeing war torn countries and seeking safety on our shores.”

Others highlighted that the hotel has been dormant.

Neil McIntrosh wrote: “Why do people feel they need to be informed? Hotel is empty, the company have to get paid from somewhere.

“So many people were all for refugees and asylum-seekers being safe in the UK, but now it’s on their doorstep, the time has come and gone to have concerns about this.”

Stewart McIntrosh wrote: “I’m a Westhill resident and I have no issue with refugees being sited here.

“I do have an issue with the fact they will only get £9 a week and are not allowed to work. They will have literally nothing to do all day, and this isn’t positive or healthy for anyone.”