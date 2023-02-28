Aberdeenshire Council on track to formally submit plan for new Peterhead community campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire Council on track to formally submit plan for new Peterhead community campus

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
An artist's impression of the proposed new Peterhead community campus. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
An artist's impression of the proposed new Peterhead community campus. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council is preparing to formally submit plans for the new £71 million Peterhead community campus five years after the proposal first came to light.

But before the planning application is lodged, the local authority will kick-off a 12-week consultation period for residents to have their say on the new facility.

Three public drop-in sessions are scheduled to take place in April and May to give parents, carers and the wider public the chance to give their feedback.

Council staff and members of the project team will be on hand to answer any queries that may arise.

Public feedback will help to shape campus plan

Information boards are expected to feature at the events to show the journey the campus project has taken so far.

A questionnaire will be available for attendees to fill out and they will be encouraged to leave comments, suggestions, concerns or questions they may have.

An aerial view of the proposed Peterhead Community Campus site on Kinmundy Road. Image: Google Street View

Aberdeenshire Council will also set up a dedicated website and email address for the campus project at the end of March.

Meanwhile, a targeted social media campaign and leaflet drop will be carried out in April.

The public consultation process is expected to end on June 2.

Any responses given will be considered by the council and could help to shape the planning application which is expected to be submitted “later this year”.

Schools to be relocated to Peterhead community campus site

Plans for the Kinmundy site were first formed in 2018 and councillors approved the business case for the site back in April 2021.

It is expected to have the capacity for 1,400 secondary pupils and 600 primary children.

The campus will house the new Peterhead Academy while Anna Ritchie School will also be relocated from its current site on Grange Gardens.

Peterhead Academy will move from Prince Street to the new Kinmundy campus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dales Park and Meethill Schools will merge and form a brand new school on the campus site.

Plans for the merger were approved back in August 2021 despite worried parents raising concerns children would have to cross the busy Meethill Road to get to school.

Community to benefit from new campus

The site is also expected to feature new state-of-the-art facilities including a swimming pool and fitness suite, as well as theatre and community spaces.

Meethill School will merge with Dales Park to form a new school at Peterhead community campus. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council revealed contractors were due to start work on the technical designs of the project.

It is hoped the Peterhead Community Campus will be completed in March 2026.

