New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April

The new Co-op store on King Street is set to provide 30 jobs when it opens this month.

Construction on the new Co-op branch on King Street, next to Aberdeen University, has finished with the shop expected to open in April.

The £2 million development will also include a bakery and car park with spaces for 20 vehicles, two disabled parking bays and two electric charging points. Cycle spaces will also be included.

Around 30 full and part-time jobs will be created from the new Co-op store.

Hopes new store makes life ‘a little easier’

The 6,000sqft store was constructed by local property development and investment company West Coast Estates.

Sustainable roofing materials were used in the development to help minimise heat loss.

Burns Construction Aberdeen and CAG Architects were also involved in the project with the company Henry Riley acting as project managers.

Director of West Coast Estates, Iftikar Mian, said a lot of work went into exploring the site’s “huge potential” before carrying out the development.

He said: “It’s been fantastic to continue our long-standing partnership with Co-op to offer people in the area a new, convenient way to shop with an even greater choice of products and freshly baked goods.

“Bringing redundant sites and buildings back to life is a key focus of West Coast Estates.”

Mr Mian said the community would benefit from the new “convenient” location which is within walking distance of the university and Aberdeen Sports Village.

He added: “There has been a clear move towards creating responsible and sustainable opportunities for people to shop locally, in line with the Scottish Government’s commitment to create 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“At a time when people are facing more challenges than ever, the new stores in King Street will give people a wide choice of products right on their doorstep – reducing the need to drive to a supermarket and making life a little easier.”