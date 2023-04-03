Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going through treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going through treatment

Colleen Moorhouse said fundraising helps take her mind off her diagnosis and raises funds for a good cause.

By Lottie Hood
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When the world was in lockdown, Colleen Moorhouse was raising money for charity using a garage treadmill and disco lights – all while going through chemotherapy.

The non-hodgkin lymphoma patient said that while her condition is not curable, she is determined not to let it steal her focus.

Her diagnosis had such a impact on her daughter, Sofi, she has changed her career to help patients.

As for her fundraising endeavours Mrs Moorhouse said: “Because it was the pandemic there wasn’t much you could do.

“I am so lucky that I didn’t have any side effects, I wasn’t ill at all.

“I would do miles on the treadmill in the garage, I switched off the lights and just put on the disco lights.

“It made the time pass quicker and you could just keep going with the music blaring out.

Colleen Moorhouse will be taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to raise funds and help regain confidence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The neighbours must have thought I was having some kind of party in the garage but it made it more fun.”

The mum was diagnosed with cancer after first discovering a lump in October 2019.

After a doctor in her boxing class one day told her to get it looked at, the 60-year-old booked an appointment the next day.

Following a lot of scans, Mrs Moorhouse was told she had non-hodgkin lymphoma – a cancer that develops in a network of vessels and glands spread throughout the body.

Ever since then, she said she is aware one day it will come back but taking part in fundraising helps her to focus on the present.

Staff made a ‘traumatic’ time a ‘little easier’

Mrs Moorhouse said: “It’s not a curable cancer at the moment but you can live with it.

“At the moment I’m in remission but it will come back.

“Whether it’s a year, 10 years, 15 years… we’ll just deal with it when it comes back.”

What followed was months of full chemotherapy and two years of maintenance treatment.

While Mrs Moorhouse said it was “traumatic” at points, the staff and volunteers at the Anchor Unit made a difficult time “a little easier”.

Colleen Moorhouse with their dog Bertie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She said: “Family just didn’t know how to react because we didn’t know anybody close that had any kind of cancer.

“It’s just so daunting you don’t know what the future holds. You’ve got so many questions.

“I don’t know what it was, I just had this strength come over me and I just knew I was going to be ok.

“The staff and volunteers were absolutely brilliant. I still managed to get all my chemotherapy throughout the whole of the pandemic.

She continued: “Obviously you had to then go in yourself but because they’re so nice, it’s such a lovely atmosphere and they’re so welcoming, I didn’t mind going in myself.”

Daughter changed degree after seeing Anchor Unit nursing staff

It was not just Mrs Moorhouse who was affected by the care in the unit.

After her 22-year-old daughter, Sofi, went with her mum for a few appointments, the law student decided to change her degree.

Colleen Moorhouse’s daughter Sofi changed her degree after going along to her mum’s appointments. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Getting slightly emotional, Mrs Moorhouse added: “She was so impressed by the nurses and how they were and everybody in the Anchor Unit that she has now changed her career.

“She is now in her second year of adult nursing with honours and she wants to specialise in oncology.”

The Cove resident has since been in remission since last April, getting the good news a day before her 60th birthday.

Wanting to ‘give something back’

With the backing of her husband of 23 years, Keith Moorhouse, her stepson Grant and daughter Sofi, as well as other family and friends, she will be marking the occasion by taking part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

Mrs Moorhouse said the “good fun” at rehearsals while learning all the turns and strutting for the event, has also given her something back.

Mrs Moorhouse hopes taking to the catwalk will also help her regain some confidence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She said: “I wanted to find a way to raise as much money as possible to give something back to Friends of Anchor.

“The support that they gave, the Anchor Unit and the research and treatments that they do.

“You lose a lot of confidence when you’ve had cancer. Your body totally changes and you do lose confidence. I just feel maybe in a small way this will give me something back as well.

“I think it’s always in your head so doing things like this makes things a lot better.

“You can focus on things that you’re doing and it makes you feel good to try and help somebody else.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
A historic Aberdeen office building is installing showers for staff who opt to cycle in.
Aberdeen office needs showers for sweaty cyclists and £6 million Altens block built in…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Cathy Johnston is taking to the catwalk to raise funds for a charity that has done so much to support her. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped': Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by…
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff
SSEN hope to have power restored 8.30pm today. Image: SSEN.
Over 400 Aberdeenshire homes affected by power cut
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll: A meat cleaver murder bid and the case of the Titanium…

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
William Powrie, owner of Objet d'Art Antiques & Curios. Image: Jason Hedges
A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement
Cats who roam outside are at risk of picking up ticks (Image: Altsva/Shutterstock)
Joan Campbell: Tick season means keeping a close eye on pets and people
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented