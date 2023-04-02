Aberdeen teacher becomes RNLI coxswain after 22 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen teacher becomes RNLI coxswain after 22 years of service

Aberdeen teacher to take on the top job after two decades of saving lives at sea.

By Chloe Irvine
Matthew Foster next to RNLI lifeboat
Matthew Foster next to RNLI lifeboat

An Aberdeen teacher has become the latest RNLI coxswain after volunteering for more than two decades.

Matthew Foster who teaches art, design and technology at Aberdeen Grammar School started volunteering with the RNLI in 2001.

He started off as a sea cadet before progressing through the ranks as a navigator and a mechanic.

Now, he has secured the role of a coxswain, and is responsible for the safety of all volunteer crew on the all weather lifeboat.

‘Responsible for everyone involved’

Mr Foster said: “To ensure that the lifeboat can launch, we require a coxswain and mechanic for the ALB and a helm for the ILB, so for us to have 365-day, 24/7 coverage, it’s important that we have a well-trained crew across all levels.

“Coxswain was a natural progression from mechanic and involved a lot of training and assessments to pass out.

“While the coxswain is responsible for the safety of everyone involved in a shout, it’s a team effort.”

Aberdeen’s full-time coxswain Cal Reed said: “Matthew went on the coxswain development plan in January 2022, and we’re delighted – and unsurprised – to be celebrating his pass out. His decades of experience and hundreds of shouts, makes him the perfect candidate for this position within the crew here – he’ll be a fantastic leader.

“I can speak for everyone at Aberdeen lifeboat station when I say that we’re so proud of him and cannot wait to sit beside Matthew as he embarks on this new challenge.”

 

Conversation

