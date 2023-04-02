Aberdeen teacher becomes RNLI coxswain after 22 years of service

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen teacher has become the latest RNLI coxswain after volunteering for more than two decades.

Matthew Foster who teaches art, design and technology at Aberdeen Grammar School started volunteering with the RNLI in 2001.

He started off as a sea cadet before progressing through the ranks as a navigator and a mechanic.

Now, he has secured the role of a coxswain, and is responsible for the safety of all volunteer crew on the all weather lifeboat.

‘Responsible for everyone involved’

Mr Foster said: “To ensure that the lifeboat can launch, we require a coxswain and mechanic for the ALB and a helm for the ILB, so for us to have 365-day, 24/7 coverage, it’s important that we have a well-trained crew across all levels.

“Coxswain was a natural progression from mechanic and involved a lot of training and assessments to pass out.

“While the coxswain is responsible for the safety of everyone involved in a shout, it’s a team effort.”

Aberdeen’s full-time coxswain Cal Reed said: “Matthew went on the coxswain development plan in January 2022, and we’re delighted – and unsurprised – to be celebrating his pass out. His decades of experience and hundreds of shouts, makes him the perfect candidate for this position within the crew here – he’ll be a fantastic leader.

“I can speak for everyone at Aberdeen lifeboat station when I say that we’re so proud of him and cannot wait to sit beside Matthew as he embarks on this new challenge.”