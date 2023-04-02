Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision on the A82 Tyndrum to Fort William road.

The A82 has partially reopened at Kingshouse following the earlier incident.

Police are at the scene to control the traffic.

Until 4.20pm the Tyndrum to Glencoe road was closed in both directions since 10.15am.

Eyewitnesses said an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Traffic was diverted via the Connel Bridge on the A85 and the A828 Connel to Ballachulish road.

❗ UPDATE ⌚ 11.50#A82 RTC#A82 remains CLOSED in both directions following road traffic collision near the Kingshouse Hotel at Glencoe.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/MAGlWNlfs2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 2, 2023

​A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 10.15am on Sunday April 2, police were called to the A82 in the Glencoe area, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“One man has been taken to hospital for treatment and emergency services remain at the scene.”

Diversion route

Tyndrum to Glencoe, via Connel Bridge

Tyndrum to Connel Bridge 46 minutes

Turn left onto A82 0.4 miles

Slight left onto A85 30.8 miles

Turn left onto A828 0.3 miles

Connel Bridge 40 minutes

Head north on A828 8.7 miles

At the roundabout, take the second exit and stay on A828 0.5 miles

At the roundabout, take the first exit and stay on A828 16.5 miles

At Ballachulish Roundabout, take the first exit onto A82 2.7miles

Turn left onto B863

Total journey time is one hour and 26 minutes.