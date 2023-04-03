Jo Walters Trust opens 2023 applications for outdoor education grants in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity set up in memory of an Aberdeenshire teacher has opened its applications for 2023 grants.

The Jo Walters Trust will provide a number of grants up to £2,000 each to groups, schools, families and individuals developing educational projects.

The charity is inviting those with plans to encourage more people to get outdoors to get in touch via the online form.

Applicants must show how their project will be educational and have a strong connection to Aberdeenshire, as well as being willing to fundraise half the amount required by themselves.

The deadline for applications is Monday June 5.

In memory of Jo

The family and friends of Jo Walters set up the charity in her memory in 2011.

The school teacher, originally from Alford, was killed in a cycling accident in Brighton the previous year.

The Jo Walters Trust has donated more than £65,000 to projects in Aberdeenshire, and even more to those across the UK and internationally, which have a focus on sport, education and the environment.

Lucy Johnston, Jo’s sister and chairwoman of the charity, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer more grants this year.

“It’s fantastic to see the great projects that have come from our grants in previous years and we look forward to being able to fund more outdoor education in Aberdeenshire.”

Supporting local groups

Last year, the charity issued all of its grants and organised a special fundraiser to mark what would have been Miss Walters’s 40th birthday.

One of the groups to benefit from the 2022 grants was the Aboyne Academy Climbing Club, with £1,360 to replace their equipment.

Mill O’ Forest School in Stonehaven received £1,500 to buy equipment for its enhanced provision unit and nurture hub.

Fellow north-east charity The Seed Box used its £1,000 grant to buy hedging for its new gardening skills centre in Banchory.

Meanwhile, Tullynessle School, Carronhill School used the funds to update their playground, accessible allotment and Tough Primary were able to carry out their mission of buying a shed and trolley for forest equipment.