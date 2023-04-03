Jo Walters Trust opens 2023 applications for outdoor education grants in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jo Walters Trust opens 2023 applications for outdoor education grants in Aberdeenshire

The charity was set up in memory of Alford teacher Jo Walters following her death.

By Ellie Milne
Jo Walters (left) and pupils from Alford Primary School who benefited from a charity grant. Images: Jo Walters Trust.
Jo Walters (left) and pupils from Alford Primary School who benefited from a charity grant. Images: Jo Walters Trust.

A charity set up in memory of an Aberdeenshire teacher has opened its applications for 2023 grants.

The Jo Walters Trust will provide a number of grants up to £2,000 each to groups, schools, families and individuals developing educational projects.

The charity is inviting those with plans to encourage more people to get outdoors to get in touch via the online form.

Applicants must show how their project will be educational and have a strong connection to Aberdeenshire, as well as being willing to fundraise half the amount required by themselves.

The deadline for applications is Monday June 5.

In memory of Jo

Pupils from Balmedie Primary School in the tipi funded by the charity. Image: Jo Walters Trust.

The family and friends of Jo Walters set up the charity in her memory in 2011.

The school teacher, originally from Alford, was killed in a cycling accident in Brighton the previous year.

The Jo Walters Trust has donated more than £65,000 to projects in Aberdeenshire, and even more to those across the UK and internationally, which have a focus on sport, education and the environment.

Lucy Johnston, Jo’s sister and chairwoman of the charity, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer more grants this year.

“It’s fantastic to see the great projects that have come from our grants in previous years and we look forward to being able to fund more outdoor education in Aberdeenshire.”

Supporting local groups

Pupils from Bracoden Primary School also benefitted from one of the charity grants. Image: Jo Walters Trust.

Last year, the charity issued all of its grants and organised a special fundraiser to mark what would have been Miss Walters’s 40th birthday.

One of the groups to benefit from the 2022 grants was the Aboyne Academy Climbing Club, with £1,360 to replace their equipment.

Mill O’ Forest School in Stonehaven received £1,500 to buy equipment for its enhanced provision unit and nurture hub.

Fellow north-east charity The Seed Box used its £1,000 grant to buy hedging for its new gardening skills centre in Banchory.

Meanwhile, Tullynessle School, Carronhill School used the funds to update their playground, accessible allotment and Tough Primary were able to carry out their mission of buying a shed and trolley for forest equipment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles
This artist impression shows what the proposed residential development at Stoneywood could look like. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects
Former Stoneywood School site to be transformed into bungalows for disabled to free up…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041819 Karla Sinclair. Food and drink story on Jenny Taylor, who has launched her own coffee trailer in Sandend known as T by The Sea. March 31st 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
T by The Sea - the new Sandend coffee trailer serving picturesque views and…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A grieving Aberdeen mum has spoken of her agony at having to wait almost nine years for authorities to answer to her son's death in police custody. Sharon Fenty, 53, has broken her silence to demand the findings of an inquiry into the death of her son Warren be published immediately. The 20-year-old lost his life inside Police Scotland's flagship custody suite at Kittybrewster police station on June 29 2014 Picture shows; Mum Sharon Fenty and her son Warren. N/A. Supplied by Sharon Fenty (Warren's mum) Date; Unknown
'I feel angry, empty and lost': Grieving mum's agonising wait for answers after son's…
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
Aberchirder army veteran David Jarvis who is competing in this year's Invictus Games holding his bicycle among woodland
'I've got something to aim for again': Meet the north-east's only Invictus Games competitor

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'

Editor's Picks