Dedicated Ellon fundraiser, 8, donates own hair in latest gesture after helping children across the world

A kind-hearted Ellon youngster has donated 11-inches of her locks to the Little Princess Trust in her latest humanitarian act.

Eight-year-old Yvette Comery is no stranger to giving back to those in need.

From a young age, she has been taught to lead with her actions, inspiring her to collect litter around her hometown and donate items to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.

After hearing about the work of the Little Princess Trust, the north-east youngster was inspired to do her bit and donate her hair.

With her mum Claire’s 40th birthday just a matter of weeks away, she convinced her to take on the challenge.

The pair got in touch with local hairdresser Jeny Cooper to do the honours.

Between them, the pair have now donated more than 22 inches of their hair to the charity and raised more than £1,300 in donations through their Just Giving page.

‘Little things can make a big difference’

Mrs Comery spoke of her daughter’s kind nature.

She said: “She has a good heart. We live just in a wee place just before Ellon and she’s done litter picking because (rubbish) makes the world sad.

“When there was a Turkish appeal for people following the earthquake, we managed to collect a whole van full of things from the local people.

“I always tell her you’re not defined by what you look like, it’s about what you do, and she really takes that on board. She’s not led or phased by what people think or do.”

“I couldn’t believe it when I told her about the Little Princess Trust,” she added.

“You try to shield your children as you don’t want them to worry about things that are not happening to them.

“My daughter said she wanted to cut her hair so I told her about the charity and said it would help people, including children that are not well and lost their hair due to the medicine. She said, ‘Mum can we do that? I want to help people.’

“I just think it is a really nice thing that she did. The family are really proud of her. Little things can make a big difference.”

Yvette is the latest youngster to take on the feat.

In February, Rex Hamilton-Goddard from the village of Crathie in Aberdeenshire donated 13-inches of his hair after his first haircut.

Giving youngsters their sparkle back

The Little Princess Trust provides free hair wings to adults and children up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or through other conditions, such as alopecia.

Each wig costs around £700 to produce.

To date, more than 14,000 wigs have been given to children and young people across the country.

The charity also conducts research into childhood cancer, with more than £20 million invested in the venture.