Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door

Fears have been raised of a potential exodus of senior staff at Aberdeen City Council – with its finance boss the latest to head for an exit.

Steve Whyte, who led the charge to float the local authority on the London Stock Exchange, will retire next April.

Chief executive Angela Scott confirmed his planned departure in an email to staff and councillors.

Mr Whyte is to retire after more than 30 years working in local government. He was crowned public finance professional of the year in 2017, 12 months after steering the city onto the stock market.

Council coffers were bolstered by £370 million after the authority became the first in Scotland to issue bonds on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The cash was used to fund big-money projects such as Teca and P&J Live and was hailed as “one of the most significant achievements in our council’s history” by Mrs Scott.

News of Mr Whyte’s departure comes as the council continues a voluntary redundancy and early retirement drive, as a means of slashing staff costs by another £40m by March 2028.

In an email, leaked widely by Town House sources to the media, the chief executive told councillors: “Out of courtesy, I thought it appropriate to advise you that, under delegation and with the appropriate consultation, a request from Steve Whyte for VSER (voluntary severance/early retirement) has been accepted.

“I am due to report to December council on a revised structure reflecting the implementation of the council’s approved 23-24 budget. That will of course, include the implications of all our VSERs.”

Exit of senior Aberdeen City Council bosses ‘concerning’ claim opposition parties

Mr Whyte’s looming exit has prompted fears of a growing number of leading officials opting to leave.

Ryan Houghton, leader of the Aberdeen Conservative group, previously worked closely with him while finance convener.

He told us: “Steve Whyte has been a trusted and well-respected finance director of the city, who helped deliver significant projects working with stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“His departure along with other key staff members since the 2022 council election will be a concern across the board.

“It’s important the city council works to attract talent to deliver the vital public services in face of ever-increasing short changing from the SNP Government.”

The next wave of the council overhaul, expected before March 2028, could be worth £134m in savings overall.

It comes as the city continues at the bottom of the pile when it comes to funding from the Scottish Government.

Former council leader, now in charge of the main opposition Labour group, Barney Crockett said Mr Whyte’s exit was “a huge blow”.

“He will be remembered as the accountant who cleared up the mess following the best value audit when the SNP nearly bankrupted the city.

“It is noticeable that well-respected senior employees are leaving the organisation. This must be because the new administration is hellbent on fighting with citizens over libraries and swimming pools rather than investing in the fabric of the city.

“I understand many are frustrated at the lack of vision currently coming out of the Town House.”

Whyte becomes fourth chief to move on since SNP and Liberal Democrats council takeover

Award-winning Mr Whyte is the fourth senior figure to leave the Granite City authority since the change of political leadership last May.

The council’s top lawyer, Fraser Bell, was seconded in August to the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership.

Mr Bell is serving as chief operating officer with the integrated body, which oversees GP, mental health and social work services.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer Rob Polkinghorne followed him out the door in October, taking a job 500 miles away from Marischal College in Southend-on-Sea.

He became chief executive of the city council in the Essex resort town after more than four years with Aberdeen.

Next to go was Derek McGowan, who left Aberdeen City Council to return to the Scottish capital as chief executive.

He left his role as chief early intervention and community empowerment officer to take the top job at Edinburgh Council.

Ahead of his departure, Mr McGowan was praised for his work improving the city’s housing stock – and his efforts in welcoming hundreds of refugee families to Aberdeen.

Council leaders: ‘Well deserved retirement’ no cause for concern

But the co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council did not share the concerns of their opponents.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll and his Liberal Democrat counterpart Ian Yuill have faith there will be “strong professional leadership” at Marischal College for years to come.

In a joint statement, they told The P&J: “Mr Whyte has served Aberdeen City Council for many years in a number of different positions.

“He has played a key role through some of the most challenging periods for our city, and has overseen a number of substantial projects whilst working for the council.

“We wish him all the best for his well deserved retirement when it eventually comes in April 2024.

“The council has a strong senior team who we know will continue to provide strong professional leadership for staff into the future.”