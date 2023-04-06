Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France

They were taught by Isabel Hogg who runs Isabel’s French Club.

By Chris Cromar
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.

The Easter Bunny was replaced by flying bells as some Aberdeenshire children got to hear about how the Christian festival is celebrated in France.

They were told how the religious holiday is celebrated by Isabel Hogg from Portlethen, who teaches French to local toddlers and pre-school and primary school children.

Isabel’s French club runs in several venues in the Aberdeen area and follows the award-winning La Jolie Ronde programme.

Classes are aimed at inspiring a passion for languages through fun songs and activities using games, songs, stories, roleplay and puppets in a positive and supportive learning environment.

French culture and festivals

Mrs Hogg said: “In my classes, as well as teaching the French language, I also introduce the children to some of the many cultures and festivals of France and one of the key French Easter traditions is the Easter bells or “les cloches de Pâques”.

“The Thursday before Easter, church bells across France are silent and according to legend, the bells would fly to Rome to be blessed by the Pope.

“On their return to the French churches, the bells would pick up eggs along the way before scattering them into gardens just as our Easter Bunny would do here in the UK.”

Learning about the Easter bells, Mrs Hogg and her class had fun with stories and designed and coloured in their own Easter Bunny ears, where they learned the colours in French along the way.

Charlotte McLaren attends the group. Image: Isabel Hogg.

To round off the classes, the children took part in a “chasse aux œufs” (Easter egg hunt), with everyone taking home an “un œuf en chocolat” (chocolate egg).

Parent Louise Anderson, from Muchalls, said: “My daughter Elizabeth is three-years-old and has been coming to Isabel’s sessions for around a year now. She absolutely loves her French class and has learned so much during this time.

“It is such a valuable skill to have and will certainly give her a head start when she starts learning at school. Classes are always fun and engaging and the Easter sessions were brilliant. I love how Isabel includes details about France in her classes, it’s so much more than just learning the language.”

Never too young to learn

Mrs Hogg added: “Once I started my own family, I decided to teach children as they have such a wonderful advantage in that they pick up languages with ease.

“You are never too young to start learning either, when a child is exposed to language in a pressure-free environment that’s fun, engaging and interactive, they learn and that learning then becomes a thoroughly positive experience.”

