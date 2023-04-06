Will you brave the tower? Archie Foundation looking for thrill-seeking volunteers to take on abseiling challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brave volunteers are being invited to reach new heights through an Aberdeen charity abseiling challenge.

The Archie Foundation , based at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, is bringing back its annual abseiling fundraiser at a brand new location.

On Saturday, July 29, everyone taking part will descend from the highest accessible height in the city – the King’s Church Tower – starting 128ft above the ground.

Participants will be asked to pay a £25 entry fee and to raise a minimum of £100 for the charity.

All of the money raised will go directly to support local sick children and their families in the north-east.

Raising the game

Cassie McGunnigle, Archie Foundation’s fundraising manager, said: “We are very excited to be hosting this fantastic event again, but this year from The Kings Church tower.

“Last year was a huge success raising over £19,757, but we wanted to raise the game and host an even tougher abseil. Descending the tower at a height of 128 feet which is double the height of last year’s abseil, is definitely that.

“The event is a wonderful opportunity for people to get together, whether that be families, friends or colleagues and take part in a really exciting event. We also hope some of our NHS colleagues will brave the heights.

“Last year we had such an array of costumes and outfits, it was fantastic, we really encourage creativity.”

Over 16s can sign up to take part via the Archie Foundation website.