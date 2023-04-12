A85 closed at Dunbeg for more than three hours following crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Dunbeg.

Officers and ambulance crews were called to an incident on the A85 Oban to Taynuilt road at about 11.30am.

Police confirmed nobody has been seriously injured in the collision. However, those involved have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was shut for about three hours while emergency services carried out investigations, with traffic building up from Jane Road to Dunstaffnage Castle.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25 am on Wednesday, April 12, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash at Camus Road, Dunbeg.

“Police and SAS [Scottish Ambulance Service] attended and there did not appear to be anyone seriously injured.

“Those involved, however, have been taken to hospital by SAS as a precautionary measure.”