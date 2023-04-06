Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greyhope Bay is celebrating its first birthday with entertainment for the whole family.

The Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery are hosting a birthday weekend event exploring the ways in which the community engages with the coast.

The centre is open this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, between 10am and 4pm.

At the birthday weekend event there will be food stalls including Aberdam and The Seafood Bothy.

Music from the Big Noise and Melting Pot will be a backdrop to a range of activities and adventures.

The next phase

There will be guided rockpool ramble sessions, outdoor dolphin watching scopes, story tours of Torry Battery, birthday cake, games and information stands from Greyhope Bay programme partners.

Greyhope Bay birthday celebrations are also about looking forward. It will be running an interactive stand for visitors to share ideas and feedback for phase two of the project.

Greyhope Bay founder, Fiona McIntyre said: “Since opening the Greyhope Bay Centre in April 2022 the huge positive response and high demand has been exciting and has also demonstrated a huge potential for growth as we continue to identify opportunities and needs of the community, and the historic monument within which we reside.

“Our first birthday offers us a moment to celebrate the achievements of the project, our wide community of supporters and together look forward to what is a bright future for the project.”