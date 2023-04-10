Young Aberdeen baker raises money for more than 120 Easter eggs for sick kids

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen schoolboy has put his love of baking to good use by raising money to buy Easter eggs for poorly children.

Alfie Douglas, 10, sold his bakes to raise cash for more than 120 Easter eggs, which he has now delivered to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

It is not the first time he has done this either.

In fact, Alfie started buying toys for children at the hospital when he was just five.

His mum, Kelly Williamson, said it all began with some money he had been given for Christmas.

“He decided that he was handing it in to children’s hospital,” she said. “So that’s what he did. It’s just kind of escalated from that.”

Making sure sick kids are not missing out

Starting with selling reindeer food at Christmas time, Alfie bought Lego and colouring books for some of the children who were spending their holidays in hospital.

He decided he also wanted to help at Easter and reindeer food soon changed to making cupcakes due to his “love of baking”.

It has now become a tradition with Alfie raising money for gifts and Easter eggs every year.

When asked why he started the fundraising, the Bridge of Don youngster said: “It was something someone said and I just took it on. I started to take stuff into the hospital.

“I saw that people were all sick in the hospital and ill so I decided to give money and gifts to them so they can play with stuff because they might not get as much as we do.”

Putting a smile on a child’s face

This year, Alfie made over 110 Oreo cupcakes, chip chocolate muffins and even a three layered gravity cake.

Around 50 cupcakes were made for his dad Allan Douglas’s, football team Echt AFC where Alfie is counted as “one of the boys”.

Miss Williamson said the team, who donated £50, were very proud of Alfie and had given “amazing support”.

The 37-year-old said she, along with friends and family, were very proud of him.

She added: “The thing is, a child in hospital gets a smile on their face, that’s all that kind of matters.

“It’s good for him to appreciate things in life and even his money as well and knowing the concept of it.

“We’re chuffed for him and we’re proud of him.”

Lifting spirits

Alfie presented the 127 Easter eggs to the Archie Foundation today at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

He added it was a tradition he intends to keep doing and said: “I’ll just be happy to see all the kids getting them.”

Paula Cormack, chief executive at The Archie Foundation praised Alfie for being an “amazing supporter” and building on what he has done for the charity over the years.

She said: “It’s really heart-warming to see someone of his age supporting a local charity and most especially continuing to do so over such a long period of time.

“Alfie’s fundraising and donations make a real difference for young patients at RACH and his kindness really lifts staff spirits too.”