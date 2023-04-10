Young Aberdeen baker raises money for more than 120 Easter eggs for sick kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young Aberdeen baker raises money for more than 120 Easter eggs for sick kids

It is not the first time the Aberdeen schoolboy has used his love of baking to help others.

By Lottie Hood
Alfie Douglas dropped off the eggs - which he bought with money raised through his baking - to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alfie Douglas dropped off the eggs - which he bought with money raised through his baking - to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen schoolboy has put his love of baking to good use by raising money to buy Easter eggs for poorly children.

Alfie Douglas, 10, sold his bakes to raise cash for more than 120 Easter eggs, which he has now delivered to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

It is not the first time he has done this either.

In fact, Alfie started buying toys for children at the hospital when he was just five.

His mum, Kelly Williamson, said it all began with some money he had been given for Christmas.

“He decided that he was handing it in to children’s hospital,” she said. “So that’s what he did. It’s just kind of escalated from that.”

Alfie Douglas donated 126 Easter Eggs to The Archie Foundation at Royal Aberdeen this year – buying the treats with money raised from baking. Pictured are Paula Cormack (Archie Foundation), Alfie Douglas and Dylan Singer.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Making sure sick kids are not missing out

Starting with selling reindeer food at Christmas time, Alfie bought Lego and colouring books for some of the children who were spending their holidays in hospital.

He decided he also wanted to help at Easter and reindeer food soon changed to making cupcakes due to his “love of baking”.

It has now become a tradition with Alfie raising money for gifts and Easter eggs every year.

When asked why he started the fundraising, the Bridge of Don youngster said: “It was something someone said and I just took it on. I started to take stuff into the hospital.

“I saw that people were all sick in the hospital and ill so I decided to give money and gifts to them so they can play with stuff because they might not get as much as we do.”

Putting a smile on a child’s face

This year, Alfie made over 110 Oreo cupcakes, chip chocolate muffins and even a three layered gravity cake.

Around 50 cupcakes were made for his dad Allan Douglas’s, football team Echt AFC where Alfie is counted as “one of the boys”.

Not only did the squad receive a valuable 3 points yesterday, their hard work was also rewarded with some high quality…

Posted by Echt AFC on Sunday, 2 April 2023

Miss Williamson said the team, who donated £50, were very proud of Alfie and had given “amazing support”.

The 37-year-old said she, along with friends and family, were very proud of him.

She added: “The thing is, a child in hospital gets a smile on their face, that’s all that kind of matters.

“It’s good for him to appreciate things in life and even his money as well and knowing the concept of it.

“We’re chuffed for him and we’re proud of him.”

Alfie Douglas plans to keep helping youngsters whenever he can.<br />Monday 10th April 2023<br />Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lifting spirits

Alfie presented the 127 Easter eggs to the Archie Foundation today at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

He added it was a tradition he intends to keep doing and said: “I’ll just be happy to see all the kids getting them.”

Paula Cormack, chief executive at The Archie Foundation praised Alfie for being an “amazing supporter” and building on what he has done for the charity over the years.

She said: “It’s really heart-warming to see someone of his age supporting a local charity and most especially continuing to do so over such a long period of time.

“Alfie’s fundraising and donations make a real difference for young patients at RACH and his kindness really lifts staff spirits too.”

